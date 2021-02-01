The Owatonna Area of The Compassionate Friends hosts a free virtual event at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in place of its usual monthly meeting for February.
The event "Rising Together in Grief and Hope", will feature guest speakers David Kessler, Shari O’Loughlin and David Wood. All three speakers suffered tragic losses of children and siblings and have transformed their experiences into helping others.
Register at www.compassionatefriends.org/rising-together-in-grief-and-hope. Those registered will then receive an email with a Zoom link for access.