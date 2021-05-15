Waiting. Goodness, how often to you find yourself waiting for something or someone? Maybe you start the day by waiting for a particular time, or for the bay to cry, or for the dog to announce its needs, or the smell of coffee to tickle your nose.
I wonder what it is you and I are really waiting for. Are we simply waiting for the next good thing to come along? Are we waiting for the next scheduled event to start? Why are we waiting? What is wrong with the moment we’re in?
I think many of us spend a lot of time waiting. Even when we travel on a road to somewhere, we focus on arriving more often than enjoying the journey. At least, that is what I find myself doing.
There is a lot of good in active waiting. We can use our time to move things along towards an expected end. Active waiting can also mean we do other things while anticipating another. Last weekend I waited for my daughter and grandchildren to arrive so we could spend an afternoon together. I could have sat around watching the clock until they arrived. I think that would have made the wait seem much longer. Instead, I opted to do some bits of work outside. I actively waited. Suddenly, it seemed, the family arrived.
What happens when we put our mind and spirit into staying in the moment we are in? What happens when we stop longing for the next thing, the next good thing? What happens when we open our full being to the sights, sounds, and smells around us right in the moment? What if we practice presence?
My spiritual director challenged me to “be present” when I walked my dog in the mornings. Instead of recounting last night’s meeting or going over the plans for the day, I should walk and pay attention to what was around me. That is a large part of what the practice of presence involves. Pay attention to the moment. On a morning walk I might notice the birds or other creatures out and about. I could notice the scent of flowers or newly-mown grass. I might notice a distant siren or the horn of the train. I might see that the student on their way to school has a new coat. I might even notice an icy patch laying in wait for me.
Our relationships with others are fostered in the practice of presence. We human beings tend to listen impatiently, waiting to jump in with our own comments. I know that when I give my full attention to the words of another, I hear more than the words. I hear the whole person. When we can give up waiting for our turn and simply be fully present with another, we offer a gift of love, the gift of the Holy One’s presence.