Mayor Tom Kuntz sang the praises of State Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) during the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Jasinski was named 2021 Legislator of Distinction by the League of Minnesota Cities. He was specifically recognized for his work in authoring and advocating for changes to the Open Meeting Law so that elected officials had the support and authority to balance the importance of government transparency and medical concerns unique to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives
Seek input on issues of importance to cities
Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues
Sponsor and/or support League initiatives
Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities
Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit www.lmc.org.