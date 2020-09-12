Broccoli could be considered the king of any salad. I not only like the flavor and texture, but the crunch as well.

This is a good, all purpose salad that can either standalone or alongside any other dish.

1 cup broccoli florets

1/4 cup broccoli stalk, shredded

1/4 cup red onion, sliced

1/2 cup celery, center stalks with leaves, chopped

1/2 cup tomato, seeded and chopped

Lettuce, leaves or shredded (optional)

Pete’s salad mayo mix

Mix the broccoli, onion, celery, and tomato. Use the lettuce as a base and top with the mix. Serve the salad dressed and preferably chilled.

Pete’s salad may mix

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Salt to your taste

Mix well and refrigerate any unused mix.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

