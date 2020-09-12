Broccoli could be considered the king of any salad. I not only like the flavor and texture, but the crunch as well.
This is a good, all purpose salad that can either standalone or alongside any other dish.
1 cup broccoli florets
1/4 cup broccoli stalk, shredded
1/4 cup red onion, sliced
1/2 cup celery, center stalks with leaves, chopped
1/2 cup tomato, seeded and chopped
Lettuce, leaves or shredded (optional)
Pete’s salad mayo mix
Mix the broccoli, onion, celery, and tomato. Use the lettuce as a base and top with the mix. Serve the salad dressed and preferably chilled.
Pete’s salad may mix
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Salt to your taste
Mix well and refrigerate any unused mix.