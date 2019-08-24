It was 15 years ago when that our daughter Allison Butler informed us that she was carrying a baby. No, it wasn’t her baby. It was a gift she gave her close friend. She was to be the gestational carrier of what she intended to be a single child of Rebecca and Phil Rademacher. Later it was determined that Allison was actually carrying twins! Pictured are Ryan and Jack Rademacher at the time of their birth and the two twin brothers today. As Mary and I look back on this story and see the boys today we think of what a wonderful event this was.
Let me review what happened in 2004. Rebecca was a very close friend of Allison. Rebecca was Allison’s daughter Robin’s first grade teacher. A year after Phil and Rebecca were married Rebecca was diagnosed with cervical cancer and she had to undergo a complete hysterectomy. Her ovaries were left intact. She could produce eggs but could not bear children. This news came to the Rademachers a year before and after Allison learned about it, she offered to carry a child for them. The fertilization would take place with the parent’s egg and sperm collected outside of the body and then planted in Allison’s womb. “It’s something I gave a lot of thought to,” Allison said. I ran my desire past my family who were very supportive. It’s something I had always thought of doing if the right situation prevailed. I had easy pregnancies with my four daughters and I wanted to share this good fortune with someone else.”
The future parents were obviously thrilled with the prospect of having a child. Rebecca said to Allison, “You’re sure you want to do this. She was always positive and determined and during the time she carried the boys we were all so excited.”
We, as Allison’s parents, admired our daughter for this decision and were surprised at the easy time she had carrying the boys. Both shared the thrill of preparation for the boys to join their family after they were born. On May 26, 2004, Allision delivered the twin boys naturally at full term. Jack William weighed in at six pounds, thirteen ounces and Ryan Kevin came into the world at seven pounds, three ounces. Mom and Dad watched the birth of their twin sons from outside the delivery room.
“They were never my babies”
Allison paid a visit to the Owatonna Rotary Club where she told the story. When Allison went to church to participate in the baptism of the twins to whom she had given birth, she went not as the mother of the boys but as their stand-in godmother. Allison said, “I had the mindset from the state that these were never my babies. I was just the oven for them”
Because Rademacher was able to keep her ovaries, the doctors were able to harvest some eggs from her. But the harvest was not nearly as plentiful as the doctors had hoped, retrieving only seven eggs of which they were able to fertilize only three. Of those, one of the three died, leaving only two.
The odds against the pregnancy working were not good, especially since invitro fertilization usually does not work the first time. Not only did it work, but the process produced twins! When Allison’s husband, Steven Butler found out that Allison was carrying not only twins, but twin boys, after they had produced four girls, he exclaimed, “God just hates me!”
The boys were delivered naturally on May 24, 2004 and put immediately into the hands of their parents.
The process was not complete, however. Though Allison was only a gestational carrier, under Minnesota law, Allison is still considered the mother of the twins. Phillip and Rebecca had to go through the adoption process, including drawing up contracts with both Allison and Steven Butler.
Today
Ryan and Jack both know the whole story of their birth according to Allison. “It’s never uncomfortable to talk about as Phillip and Rebecca have always been honest and upfront about the situation. They’ve grown into wonderful, loving 15-year-old boys and I love them like they’re my own children. We used to get together for birthdays and some other holidays, but now that the boys are so active in sports that there just isn’t time anymore.”
Late fair notes
The 2019 fair has been put away in the books, but there are a few notes you might be interested in:
Culinary Arts winners
Beth Decoux of Owatonna was this year’s Supreme Ruler. This award is given to the individual who has the highest points for all ribbons and awards received.
Ava Cox of Owatonna was this year’s Junior Supreme Ruler. This award is given to the Junior who has the most points for all ribbons and awards received in the Junior Division.
Mariah Rions of Owatonna won the Culinary Creation for Juniors championship. She was able to create cupcakes with lemonade, bing cherries and almonds.
Ronda Prechel of Faribault won the Culinary Creations for Adults championship. She was able to create a delicious candy with lemonade, apples, Twix candy bar, almonds and caramel corn.
Julie Schultz of Owatonna took first placed in the Sensational Salsa division sponsored by El Tequila.
Elvis’ death
At the fair board luncheon this past week, County Administrator Scott Golberg remembered being on the fairground’s grounds crew in 1977 when the news came that Elvis Presley had died. (August 17, 1977).
Pedal Pull winners
There were over 100 kids that competed in the Pedal Pull. Here are the Steele County winners in various age categories: Noah Deml, Sam Cox, Owatonna, Isaac Deml, Ellendale, Tucker Anderson, Owatonna, Allie Johnson, Owatonna, Weston Johnson, Blooming Prairie, Gavin Clemens, Owatonna, Jacob Dulas, Medford. State competition is the first Saturday of September in Redwood Falls. These kids are all invited to participate in the state and the top three winners in each age division will go on to the national contest in Mitchell, South Dakota on September 21.
Southern Minnesota Ag Ambassador
Each year, KDHL Radio awards the Southern Minnesota Ag. Ambassador of the year at the SCFF. Named as this year’s Ambassador was the late Brian Randolph from Northfield, Minnesota. Brian passed away earlier this year. The other two finalists for the award were Dale Spindler of Owatonna and Shannon Kuball from Morristown.
Amateur Talent Show winners
Here are the first-place winners in the Owatonna People’s Press Amateur Talent Show at the fair: Pre-Teen: Kelsey Skala, Owatonna (vocal with piano); Teen: Lainie Rahn, Medford, (dance), Open: Heather Burke (vocal). All three will compete at the state fair.
SCFF bike winners
On Saturday afternoon of the fair the SCFF and the Gold Star Midway give away eight bicycles to kids who purchased an afternoon pass to the midway. This year all the winners with exception of one were from out of the Steele County area. They were: Ary Anderson, Medford, Logan Pesta, Long Prairie, Lisa Johnson, Stewartville, Emma Hoermke, Northfield, Aurora Stelpflug, Rochester, Lincoln Radloff, Austin, Bradley Caranza, Austin and Matgeo Dubray, Goodhue.
The ZCBJ Lodge gave away two bikes at the fair. The girl’s bike went to Remi Seykora, age 6, of Owatonna and the boy’s bike went to Kervens Hilaire, age 1, of Mantorville.
Meeting good friends at the fair
Each year I thoroughly enjoy meeting old friends at the fair, including those who listened to me for years on the radio. Yes, we all looked a little older but it was fun reminiscing about those good times we had. The oldest fairgoer I met this year was Margaret Deml, who is 99 years old. Margaret is the mother of Fair Board President Dan Deml and I’m sure she can boast that she has attended the fair for almost all of her 99 years. She is a delightful lady and it was great seeing her enjoying the fair this year.
Estimated attendance at the fair this year is 322,347 compared to last year at 313,347. Mega-Ride tickets sold were 4939 vs 4789 in 2018. There were over 3300 open class entries and over 2,000 4-H projects.
Next year
Next year’s fair dates are August 18-23. “Food, Fun and Friends Aplenty in 2020”.
Pipe smokers seem to have faded away
I was thinking to myself the other day that one just rarely sees a man smoking a pipe these days. Displays of pipe tobacco in retail stores other than those specialized smoke shops have disappeared. I remember going into the pool hall and seeing a large supply of many kinds and flavors of pipe tobacco.
I was a pipe smoker at one time. I started smoking a pipe primarily because of my KRFO business partner, Jerry Boos. His pipe was his trademark. Corn cob pipes were his favorite. The air was blue from pipe smoke at our radio station which was located where Kristi’s is now. But it always smelled so good. His favorite tobacco was cherry flavored. When I started smoking a pipe, Jerry would advise me on what tobacco to buy and to buy a corn cob pipe. We bought those pipes at Wagner’s Pool Hall where they had a large display of them on the counter. I enjoyed the corn cob pipe and after it was “broken in” the aroma was tantalizing. So then there were two of us smoking pipes at the radio station so the air was doubly polluted! As I look back on it, I really don’t know how the other employees in the office stood it.
My grandfather, Clarence Hale, was a long-time pipe smoker. I can remember the large tins of Union Leader tobacco that he placed next to his easy-chair. He continued to light his pipe even when it appeared that the tobacco had burned down to the bottom of the bowl. I can still see him relaxing in his chair, lighting his pipe and turning on the radio to listen to the Lone Ranger.
Remember the white pipe cleaners that were always located near the displays of pipes and tobacco? Nothing made a pipe taste better than after you ran the cleaner through the stem and cleaned out all the “gunk”.
Pipe smokers in this day and age are almost a thing of the past. Those that still imbibe have found a supplier somewhere.
There were a number of problems that arose when I smoked my pipe. The lingering smell of tobacco on my clothes was obvious. I would buy a new suit and soon it was permeated with the smell of my pipe. I also had my share of little holes in my shirt caused by burning ash that fell from my pipe. My tongue always burned and the after-taste in my mouth finally prompted me to give up the habit.
Historical Society
Winona tour
The Steele County Historical Society is hosting a bus tour October 11 to explore Winona. The escorted trip will include a sightseeing cruise on the Mississippi River and visiting area museums and historic sites. Departure will be at 8 a.m. Cost is $65.00 for Historical Society members and $75.00 for non-members. The trip is limited to 55 people.
Historical Society
Woman’s Suffrage brunch
The Steele County Historical Society is hosting a Woman’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Brunch on September 7. On September 8, 1919, Minnesota became the 15th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The brunch will be served at 9:00 a.m. Following the meal, Judge Karen Duncan will present a program about women in the workforce and her career in the legal field. Tickets are $20.00 for SCHS members and $25.00 for non-members. Reservations and payment are due by September 5 at Kottke Jewelers or Tri-M Graphics or by phone at 451-1420.
Joke of the week
A senior citizen in Florida bought a brand-new Mercedes convertible. He took off down the road, at 80 mph and enjoying the wind blowing through what little hair he had left. He pushed the pedal to the metal even more. He looked in his rear-view mirror and saw a highway patrol trooper behind him, blue lights flashing and siren blaring. “I can get away from him with no problem”, he thought. He tromped the throttle down some more and flew down the road at over 100mph, then 110, then 120 m.p.h. Then he thought, “What am I doing? I’m too old for this kind of thing.” He pulled over and waited for the trooper to catch up. The trooper pulled in behind the Mercedes and walked up to the man. “Sir,” he said, looking at his watch. “My shift ends in 30 minutes and today is Friday. If you can give me a reason why you were speeding that I’ve never heard before, I’ll let you go.”
The man looked at the trooper and said, “Years ago my wife ran off with a Florida State Trooper and I thought you were bringing her back!” The trooper replied, “Sir, have a nice day.”