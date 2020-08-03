Bremer Bank today announced that its affiliated Community Development Entity, Bremer CDE, LLC, has been awarded $35 million of federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation to invest in and support the communities it serves. Distributed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund, the NMTC allocation will be used to partner with organizations in the rural and urban communities that Bremer serves across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. The purpose of the funding is to spark investments in low-income communities.
“Since its founding, Bremer Bank’s mission has been centered around working with the economic engines of our communities to help them grow and thrive,” said Jeanne Crain, President and CEO of Bremer. “This CDFI award is an important tool that helps Bremer to thoughtfully partner with both urban and rural organizations on critical projects that will make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we serve.”
Since 2001, the NMTC program has contributed $61 billion to projects across the U.S., creating more than one million jobs and providing funding for 5,400 businesses in low-income communities. In 2020, 206 CDEs applied for $14.7 billion in NMTC allocations; Bremer CDE was one of 76 applicants selected. Bremer CDE received its first NMTC allocation award of $40 million in 2016. To date, Bremer CDE’s NMTC investments have helped create or retain nearly 800 permanent and construction jobs and more than 170,000 square feet of commercial real estate space.