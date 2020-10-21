The Steele County Historical Society will host Chris Butler from Blooming Prairie for their "Quilts of Valor" program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 in the Wenger Room of the Steele County Historical Center.
Christine Butler, Blooming Prairie American Legion Auxiliary member, will present the history of the Quilts of Valor, a quilt-making effort to give comfort to veterans. She will explain how the program got started nationally and locally, how recipients are selected to receive a quilt and how each quilt is individualized to reflect each Veteran’s life-long interests. Chris will also have a display including some of the 160 quilts made thus far, often helped by many veterans’ family members.
Minnesota Department of Health guidance will be followed as chairs will be socially distanced, face coverings are required, and hand sanitizer will be available at building entry.
Please contact SCHS at 507-451-1420 for more information.