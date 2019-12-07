Do you have a sense of adventure? Adventure means “an unusual and exciting, typically hazardous, experience or activity”.
Hmmm…. I like all of that except for hazardous! I DO have a sense of adventure – if I can avoid hazardous situations. I like unusual and exciting experiences and activities – even surprising arrivals of happenings – even the surprising arrival of a person. What about you?
We’re now in the Christian season of the Church year called Advent. It began Sunday December 1st. (The other seasons in a Church year are Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Easter and Pentecost).
Do you see the connection between Advent and Adventure? I do! I have a sense that Advent – this 4 week season of preparation in getting ready for Christ’s coming – is a time for us to be ready for adventures associated with Jesus’ arrival.
Common Advent themes are these: preparation, waiting, watching, and welcoming.
What are we welcoming? The coming of Christ.
In the season of Advent, do we celebrate Jesus’ arrival only at the celebration of his birth on Christmas? No!
During Advent, the tradition of preparation and waiting/watching, as well as welcoming the coming of Christ, is 3-fold. Let’s check these three ways of taking note of Christ’s coming.
First, we welcome the Christ-child at Christmas. That’s the one we usually think of – duh!?!. In fact, that’s the only arrival of the Messiah that most people associate with this time before Christmas. But, wait… there’s more!
If you listen to the foreboding assigned readings when you go to mass or to a church service that follows a liturgical year, you’ll likely know of the second way that we think of Christ’s coming. This second coming is perceived to be at either the end of the world or at least at the end of our own lifetime — when we die. In fact, sometimes we use the words “Second Coming” to highlight this theme of God coming to us at the end.
Perhaps the most important way of preparing for Christ’s coming — and both waiting and watching as we welcome Jesus — involves the third way he comes. This is where we embrace God’s arrival in every moment and in everyone. It’s not just at the birth of Jesus. It’s not just at our death or the end of the world. It’s now. And now. And now! (You get the point).
When we receive each moment and each person in our lives as a gift from God, we receive all the love, joy, peace, and hope that God intends for us all to get. (In fact love, joy, peace, and hope are traditionally the names of the 4 Advent candles some churches light on the 4 Sundays prior to Christmas!)
Well, that’s it! Happy Advent!! Welcome all the gifts of God in all the moments of God. Watch. Wait. Welcome. Prepare room your heart for God’s love, joy, peace, and hope to move in – even now.