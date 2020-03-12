ST. PAUL — The following local students have been named to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean's list for the fall 2019 semester:
William G. Cardenas and Jesse M. Schewe of Blooming Prairie.
Beth A. Wuger of Claremont.
Jacob S. Nelson of Ellendale.
Elena B Bueltel, Matthew Bueltel, Victoria J Dietz, Khadija A Fakrudin, Brady Fisher, Sydney J Kretlow, Samantha A Mundale, Thomas D Pfeifer, Autumn L Ress, Bretton L Ruiter, Jay M Sullivan, and Lydia R Weisenburger of Owatonna.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.