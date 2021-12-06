Ember and her firefighter friends down at the Owatonna Fire Department hope everyone had a wonderful weekend!
She was busy baking some Christmas cookies and wants to share a few kitchen safety tips with you.
1. Stay in the kitchen while cooking or baking. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove/oven.
2. Set a timer so you don’t forget! We all have lots of things on our mind. Especially this time of year, so let’s help ourself out and set those timers.
3. Keep oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and other flammable items away from the stove top while cooking.
4. If you have an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
5. If you have any doubt about fighting a small kitchen fire…. Just Get Out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire. And of course call 9-1-1.
We hope everyone stays safe in the kitchen this holiday season!