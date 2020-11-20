Turtle Creek Nursery Christmas tree sales to benefit Owatonna Foundation

Turtle Creek Nursery will be supporting the Owatonna Foundation this Christmas season. For each Christmas tree sold, three dollars of the sale will be donated to the Foundation.
“We are extremely grateful to Turtle Creek for sponsoring this promotion that benefits the Foundation. With concerns due to the pandemic this year this holiday season will be even more important for families to be able to celebrate in whatever means they are able to. We hope that this will still be a festive and reflective time when we see the best of ourselves and our communities come forward to make a better place for all us. This donation will go far in continuing our mission which is; improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education.” said Foundation President, Denny Meillier.
“We are excited to be doing this promotion to benefit the Owatonna Foundation. They have truly touched the lives of everyone that lives in Owatonna by financially supporting the many projects they have been involved with. As a business owner and resident, we value these amenities that make our community a wonderful place to live and work.” said Turtle Creek Nursery owner, Eric Cornell.