PARK AND REC: Walk, Run, Bike…Fall Park Passport Program is almost here

Are you looking for a fun outdoor activity this fall? The Park Passport program might be for you! The Park Passport program is an initiative of the Owatonna Parks and Recreation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. The program encourages families and individuals to explore our parks and trails and exercise by walking, running, or biking the mapped trails. The four-week program is free and all access to the parks are free as well. This year we have made some changes to the program to include ten parks/trails: Mineral Springs Park, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Dartts Park, Buxton Trail, North Straight River Parkway, Kaplan’s Woods, 18th Street Trail, Manthey Park, Muckle Trail, and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway. Here is how the program works: Visit the parks/trails listed above and search for a small sign that is yellow or white mounted to a post along the trail. The signs are approximately 2-4 feet from the ground. Each sign has a word on the back. Write the hidden password for each park/trail in the appropriate box on your passport to revel the message. Signs will be up Sept. 6 through Oct. 7 in the listed parks/trails. Passports need to be turned into our office by Oct. 14 to be included in a drawing for prizes, with only one entry per household. The prizes that you could win include a bike package to Straight River Sports, a $200 park and Recreation Gift Card, a 2020 Family Pass to River Springs Water Park or a Sports Pack with various Sport Equipment. A fun fact – a completed passport equals 11 miles of trail walking! Park Passports are available in our fall brochure, at Straight River Sports, the Park & Rec Office or on the Park & Rec website at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation. Thanks to our sponsor of this program, Straight River Sports and Fitness.
Some other great special events coming up in the next couple of weeks include:
• Woofstock — Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.- noon at Lake Chase Dog Park
Celebrate our 4th Annual event to celebrate National Dog Day! Bring your four-legged friend to visit local vendors, take a picture in the photo booth, and take a canoe for a ride on the lake! Don’t have a dog? That’s fine! This a free event for everyone!
• Movie in the Park — Friday, Sept. 6 at Manthey Park
Our final family-friendly Movie in the Park is at Manthey Park on Friday, Sept. 6. Movie begins at sunset; pre-movie activities begin an hour before the movie. The movie the Little Mermaid was chosen by a poll on our Facebook page and will be shown this evening. The movie is free, and concessions are available! Thank you, Connie Knutson-ERA, and Profinium our current sponsors!
We’re currently taking registrations for Adult Volleyball. The deadline to register a team is Sept. 5. Winter Adult Volleyball registration materials are available at our office or also on our website. Adult Men’s and Women’s leagues are offered on Wednesdays and Co-Rec one, two, and three leagues are offered on Mondays, beginning in October and running thru March. The team entry fee for Men’s and Women’s leagues is $235 per team and Co-Rec entry fee is $205. Player’s fees are $30 for resident/nonresident and $55 for an outside player.
With the changing of seasons, get out and enjoy one of our special events or programs or take a stroll in our parks and enjoy the fall!