Free Meals for Students

For the past month, Owatonna Public School provided thousands of free lunches and breakfasts for pick-up for all children ages 1-18 at various places throughout the district. There were three drive-up locations open five days a week, and 11 bus drop spots with delivery on Mondays and Thursdays, thanks to their continued partnership with Owatonna Bus Company.

