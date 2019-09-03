Woman's Club of Owatonna opens with Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing

OWATONNA — The 57th season of Woman’s Club of Owatonna programming will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. Kicking off the year will be Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing. All interested women are invited to attend.
Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing was formed about 16 years ago – on a golf course. While Mike Hildebrandt and Ivan Whillock, musical friends since the mid 1980’s, were golfing one day, they started talking about how much fun it would be to play some of the old swing tunes that were popular in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.
And so started the band, first as a duet. “We added players to fill out the sound,” said Ivan Whillock, “including my son Mark Whillock on drums. Dallas Musselman joined the band in 2005, adding her vocal talents to the mix.”
Today the band consists of Dallas Musselman on vocals, Mike Hildebrant on violin, guitar and banjo, Mark Whillock on drums, Doug Madow on keys, Paul Ousley on bass and Ivan Whillock on guitar, trombone and vocals.
“The play list is a reflection of the band’s original goal – to play musical standards from the swing era, songs that I grew up with,” said Ivan Whillock. “The hot licks will make you feel like dancing.”
Attendees of the 2016 charity event did plenty of dancing when the group played for the charity event that year. Jivin’ Ivan was featured at the Steele County Free Fair beer garden in August and play regularly at the Signature in Faribault.
Tea committee for September includes: Marlys Olson, chair, Audrey Parker, Molly Urness, Julie Darkow, Jody Moberg, Diane Drache and Ardie Bahe.
Greeters will be Jan Mittelstadt Tippett and Sue Olson.
Tickets for the Nov. 16 charity event will be on sale before the meeting. Ardie Bahe and Gloria Sabin will introduce the fall outing and sell tickets for it before and after the meeting.