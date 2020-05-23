<&firstgraph>Did you know that for every pint of beer you drink from the Mineral Springs Brewery, you ingest a bit of Steele County History. That’s because every beer you choose not only has its special style and taste, but a Steele County historical note goes with it as well. I discovered this fact after Steele County’s one and only “Concertina Man” drove in my driveway a week ago and presented me with a can of Luverne’s Concertina beer<&firstgraph>, named after Wanous and his famous concertina playing for decades. The story behind his beer notes that he is a member of the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame and has entertained local and global fans with his concertina since 1952. Mineral Springs Brewery’s first pilsner pays tribute to his musical legacy. Let’s run down the other historical beers brewed by MSB.
Kaplan’s Kolsch<&firstgraph>: The Kaplan family beer was selected because this family has been synonymous with success in Owatonna for over 150 years. The crisp, clean old-world flavor of Kolsch will take you back in time to revel in those successes. This is a refreshing German beer that draws you to that second Kolsch.
Steele Scotch Ale: Steele County was created by the Minnesota Territory legislature in February, 1855, and is named after prominent early settler, Franklin Steele<&firstgraph>. This Scotch ale is a fitting tribute to Steele’s Scottish lineage.
Thunderbolt IPA: This named after Herb Joesting<&firstgraph> who became known as the “Owatonna Thunderbolt” when he was an All-American fullback at the University of Minnesota. This American IPA will give you the hops and energy to thunder down the road of life.
Beer Garden Golden Ale<&firstgraph>: Beer garden sales are a key figure in the Steele County Free Fair’s attendance calculation This Golden Ale may very well drive up SCFF attendance figures with its smooth finish and flavor.
Cinder Hill Cream Ale<&firstgraph>: Cinder Hill is a steep 60-foot hill on Linn Ave. overlooking downtown Owatonna, and is used by local athletes for training. MSB’s Cinder Hill Cream Ale is a very drinkable, refreshing beer that would hit the spot after a few runs up and down Cinder Hill.
Litomysl Lager<&firstgraph>: Steele County’s very own Czech village, Litomysl (“wistful thoughts”) is renowned as the home of Holy Trinity Church, built in 1940-’41 with 600 loads of rock from local farm fields. MSB pays tribute to local Czech history with this wistful Litomysl Lager.
Monterey IPA<&firstgraph>: Obviously named after the famous southern Minnesota ballroom. From dancing to gambling, the Monterey Ballroom has been a special gathering place for Steele Countians since 1938. In tribute to this hopping venue, MSB brings to you the Monterey IPA.
Somerset Wheat<&firstgraph>: Somerset township is located southwest of Owatonna and has a fitting name for the summer flavors of MSB’s first wheat beer, lightly infused with lemon. This is the perfect beer to order while sitting on the MSB patio or your own patio or deck.
Straight River IPA<&firstgraph>:The healing waters of Owatonna’s Mineral Springs makes its way to the Straight River, rolling directly west of MSB’s brewery and taproom. This ‘lazy river’ imagery perfectly aligns with this lazy, citrusy, thirst-quenching IPA.
Morehouse Hazy IPA<&firstgraph>: Two blocks south of MSB is the historic Morehouse Dam, a beautiful tribute to Owatonna’s past. This hazy IPA allows us to feel the yearning buzz of simpler times and hazy, joyful memories of years’ past.
North Star Pale Ale<&firstgraph>: This recipe was developed for the “Hops for Habitat” event, using only Minnesota grown grains and hops. What better name than an homage to our North Star State?
Jewel Box Juicy IPA: Louis Sullivan’s<&firstgraph> National Farmers’ Bank of Owatonna (Wells Fargo) was built in 1908, and was the first of Sullivan’s ‘jewel box’ bank designs. Our Jewel Box Juicy IPA also has distinctive elements you’ll find very enjoyable.
Ringmaker Rye IPA: From class rings to Super Bowl rings, Owatonna’s Otto Josten<&firstgraph> left his mark, still alive today in the hundreds of employees working at Jostens. This Ringmaker Rye IPA balances malty richness with that great hoppy character you expect in a great IPA.
Sullivan Stout: Louis H. Sullivan<&firstgraph> was an American architect, whose prairie style designs can be found all around Owatonna’s downtown. MSB’s Sullivan Stout is a rich, flavorful beer, brewed with roasted barley, providing the coffee flavor. This famously Irish beer pays tribute to the famous Irishman, Sullivan.
Emmett & Phyllis Amber: Back in the late-1950’s, Emmett and Phyllis Jacobson<&firstgraph> built the structure now housing the MSB brewery. To honor them, we’ve brewed a deep, copper-colored beer with a full-bodied, more pronounced malty caramel flavor. Cheers to Emmett and Phyllis!
507 Brown Ale<&firstgraph>: The southern fifth of Minnesota has shared the 507-area code since 1954. We’re dialing in the sweet, malty flavors with this southern Minnesota favorite brown ale.
Hope Chocolate Milk Stout<&firstgraph>: Steele County’s own Hope, MN is home to Hope Creamery, makers of the best butter money can buy. We think you’ll love our fine dairy flavors when you toss back one of our Hope Chocolate Milk Stouts. Brewing with deep roast malts and lactose, provides this ale with its sweet, complex flavor.
The Rock Irish Ale<&firstgraph>: ‘The Rock’ famously sits in the flowing waters of Maple Creek, in our namesake’s Mineral Springs Park in Owatonna. This Irish Ale stands its ground, with its smooth finish and classic flavors.
<&firstgraph>So, there you have them…the historical beers of Mineral Springs Brewery. Order them by name. Try them all!
<&firstgraph>Most all breweries the size of MSB have names for their beers, but attaching names of local personalities and history is unique according to one of the brewery partners Mark Sebring. “Many of the names given to beers are not recognized in any way by those buying them. We wanted to attach our beers to local personalities and history, recognizable to all. Our thanks to Matt Kottke<&firstgraph>, a home brewer himself, for his help in suggesting names for our beers.”
<&firstgraph>The partners in the Mineral Springs Brewery include Mark Sebring, Rod Baker, Bill Cronin, Mark Knutson, and Tim Pelton<&firstgraph>. Until greater clarity from the Governor, open hours for the Mineral Springs Brewery are Friday and Saturday from 3:00-7:00. Growler and Crowler sales only at this point.
Mask donations honoring Brian Borwege
I received a note from Brenda Mathiesen, of Battle Lake, Mn., a niece of the late Brian and Barb Borwege. Brian was a long-time employee in the maintenance department of the Owatonna hospital. He was killed along with his son, Ben, in a plane crash that occurred east of town when they were returning from a Canadian Fishing Trip in June, 2004 and preparing to land at the Owatonna airport. Others in the plane who were killed were the plane’s owner, Dr. Gordon Welke, and James Christian<&firstgraph>. Brenda learned of the need for masks at the Owatonna Hospital. She obtained a pattern from North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and made masks from fabric she had at home. She made a number of masks and sent them to our hospital in honor of Brian. The masks were made from fabric of Brian’s shirts. Brian’s wife, Barb, had already used what she needed for quilts for the kids after his accident. Brenda write, “During this time of separation, we reflect back to family we are missing.”
Remembering Pfeil’s variety store
Over the past decades there have been a lot of colorful people that ran businesses in downtown Owatonna. It’s enjoyable to remember them. One of these downtown business owners was Steve Pfeil, who ran his variety store in the 100 block of North Cedar. Steve’s daughter, Sharon West, still lives in Owatonna. The store was a part of the Owatonna retail community from 1944 to 1956. If you were around Owatonna during those years, you no doubt remember that some of the antics that took place at his store brought large crowds to the 100 block of North Cedar. After becoming ill with Rheumatic Fever while living in Los Angeles, Pfeil moved back to his home town of Worthington where he worked for the Worthington Globe newspaper. He had always wanted to run his own store and he heard about Anderson’s Variety Store in Owatonna that was for sale. He pursued and was successful in purchasing the store and moved his family to Owatonna in July of 1944. It didn’t take long for him to make people aware of his business. He first sponsored a contest to give the store a new name, with the winning suggestion awarding a $25.00 war bond to its author. The winning suggestion came from Mrs. Art Ebeling<&firstgraph> who came up with “Cedar Street Variety”. From that point on, the unbelievable advertising gimmicks Pfeil dreamed up kept the media in town hopping and many of his promotions made front page stories in the Daily People’s Press and the Photo News.
<&firstgraph>Pfeil was the first president of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and many times used his advertising to not only sell his products but to promote his fellow businessmen downtown. He lent his support for things like the Community Chest, 4-H and Farm Bureau. When the bakery behind him caught fire, Pfeil ran an ad which read, “Wow, what a fire department! They put out the Central Bakery fire so quick, they cheated me out of a smoke damage sale!”
Do things to get noticed
<&firstgraph>Pfeil was a firm believer that you had to do things to make people take notice of you. Some of those things Pfeil dreamed up were unusual, to say the least. They were so unusual they attracted the attention of the “Nation’s Business” magazine in December, 1947. The article said, “Steve Pfeil, an Owatonna, Minnesota merchant, used to get lonely to get customers to come into his store. A circus came to town and Pfeil noticed the crowds milling around and listening to the ballyhoo. So, Pfeil took a tip from the “Big Top”. He became a showman. Some people said he became a screwball! Instead of saying, “Good Morning,” many asked “What’s Pfeil going to pull today?” One summer he tied up traffic for two hours while he gave away some 1200 ice cream cones to kids. The same day he tossed a flock of chattering Guinea Hens from the roof of his building with one to five dollars tied to their legs. A minor riot followed! The cash registers that night revealed a near-record day.
<&firstgraph>Probably his most notable advertising gimmick came when a week later he hired a woman to faint in one of the store aisles. He also hired an ambulance to pick up the “victim” but told the driver to arrive by the longest possible route. So, with siren blaring, the ambulance finally arrived on the scene followed by a crowd and the local police. Pfeil explained the “accident” the next day in a newspaper saying, “It was reported that the woman fainted when she saw the bargains”. Pfeil made one mistake on that prank. He forgot to notify the police department and he got himself into a bit of trouble.
<&firstgraph>Sometime later Pfeil had practically everyone in town running for the local library for a Spanish-English dictionary. He ran an ad thanking transient Mexican beet workers for their business. He printed the ad in Spanish. Pfeil received so many calls asking what the ad said that he ran a translation the next day.
<&firstgraph>His daughter, Sharon West<&firstgraph>, told me he bought little round stickers and attached them to pennies with the message, “Your pennies go further at Pfeils”. He later received a letter from a resident of California who obtained one of the pennies.
<&firstgraph>I had a chance to talk with Steve shortly after I came to Owatonna. He told me, “My wife and daughter sort of went along with my antics as long as they worked, but my son Terry thought I should cool it a bit.” News media covered every event so he got lots of free exposure along with his paid advertising. He was a real backer of Owatonna and loved entertaining its citizens as well as having them as customers. As he told the Nation’s Business magazine, “You gotta be a showman to sell and it doesn’t hurt to be bit of a screwball too.” He was, but the people of Owatonna loved him. He put his variety store on the map, and he also publicized Owatonna as well.
OHS grad now an official pharmacist
After eight years of study at the University of Minnesota Pharmacy School, Larissa Voss Nehl, daughter of Doug and Tammy Voss<&firstgraph> is now an official pharmacist. She graduated a week ago.
Woman’s Club seeking applicants for Charity Event proceeds
The Woman’s Club of Owatonna Civic Contributions committee is seeking applicants to receive funds from their annual Charity Event scheduled for November 21. All proceeds from the event are given to non-profit organizations or to benefit community projects in Steele County. Please submit a written inquiry for the application form to Sandy Boss<&firstgraph>, 603 E. Phelps in Owatonna or sandyboss@charter.net. Deadline is May 30.
Happy birthday
Rose Milverstedt<&firstgraph> celebrates her 107th birthday tomorrow, May 24. Her mail address is Countryside Senior Living, 650 El Dorado, Room 166, Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Dorothy Hruska<&firstgraph> celebrates her 95th birthday on May 30. Her mail address is 150 24th St. N.E., Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Chic Racek<&firstgraph> celebrated his 95th birthday on May 11. His mail address is 1604 North Cedar, Owatonna, Mn.55060. How many of you remember dancing to the music of the Chic Racek band?
Joke of the week
<&firstgraph>A husband and wife are shopping at their local Wal-Mart. The husband picks up a case of Budweiser and puts it in their cart. “What do think you’re doing”? asks the wife. “They’re on sale, only $10.00 for 24 cans,” he replies. “Put them back, we can’t afford them,” demands the wife and so they carry on shopping. A few aisles further along the woman picks up a $20.00 jar of face cream and puts it in the basket. “What do you think you’re doing?” asks the husband. “It’s my face cream. It makes me look beautiful,” replies the wife. Her husband retorts, “So does 24 cans of Budweiser and it’s only half the price!” Voice on the store PA system, “CLEANUP ON AISLE 5, WE HAVE A HUSBAND DOWN”.