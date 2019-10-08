OWATONNA — Employees from United Prairie Bank presented Julie Anderson, Executive Director of Transitional Housing of Steele County, with a gift of $755 to benefit families and individuals experiencing homelessness. The proceeds were raised through the Denim for Dollars program.
United Prairie launched the Denim for Dollars program in 2010. The Denim for Dollars program gives United Prairie employees the option to donate $5 on a weekly basis to wear jeans to work on Fridays. Donations are collected throughout the year and matched with company dollars to be dispersed to organizations chosen by each United Prairie location.
Transitional Housing is an interfaith group responding to people with housing needs. It works with groups to help create, locate, and enter affordable housing. The individuals in the program find their own affordable apartment, sign their own lease, and pay a portion of their own rent according to their income. Transitional Housing helps to subsidize this rent. Case management is provided on a weekly basis to help people find jobs and remain employed. Transitional Housing clients are in the program for up to two years and must make adequate progress toward self sufficiency. Transitional Housing also provides one-time eviction prevention assistance for persons who are in housing but are at risk of eviction due to a temporary inability to pay rent.
For more information on Transitional Housing of Steele County, please call Julie Anderson at 507-446-9315.