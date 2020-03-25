RED WING — As Mayo Clinic Health System continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), the ongoing safety of their patients, staff and communities remains their primary focus. To protect patients and staff, Mayo Clinic Health System is putting additional visitor restrictions in place for their facilities in Southeast Minnesota.
Effective at 8 p.m. on March 20, hospitalized patients will no longer be permitted to have visitors. Compassionate exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances. All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry; those who screen positive for respiratory illness will be prohibited from visiting. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.
These visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Family members are encouraged to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phone, text, social media or video chats.
It is understood that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. Mayo Clinic is taking these necessary steps to protect patients and staff.
Visit their Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms or unrelated health care needs. Updates can also be seen via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.