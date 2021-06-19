On the last day of the school year, two Owatonna Middle School students were recognized as the recipients of the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award. They were Norah Kath, daughter of Kory and Melissa Kath, and Tanner Smith, son of Bridget and Dean Smith. These amazing young adults have already made their mark with their teachers and fellow students. One person who can attest to these student’s leadership is Julie Sullivan, the middle school principal. Here’s what Julie said about each of these students:
Norah Kath: “Norah served on the student council, involved with WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), and a member of the eighth grade choir. Here are words from students and staff who nominated her for the award: She is not afraid to help anyone who needs it; She always had a positive attitude and a smile on her face; A leader 24/7 without people watching. She is a authentic and true leader and upholds her convictions fiercely. She shares here beliefs thoughtfully, and carries herself with such impressive wisdom for a young woman her age. She is kind to everyone, and reaches out to others to spread joy.” Sullivan said, “Norah is probably the nicest, most sincere student I had ever had in my many years of teaching.”
Tanner Smith: “Tanner is also involved in WEB, and is a member of the Jazz Band and eighth grade band. Here are comments about Tanner in the nomination process: Tanner is a kind and respectful person to everyone he meets. He has the mindset and patience of someone much older than him. He works hard in school, respects others, and does the right thing when nobody is watching. He acts the same whether at home or at school and makes sure he is always putting his best foot forward. The leadership qualities that Tanner exhibits follow his brother, David, who was the recipient of the award the last time the program was held in 2019.”
Other student finalists who were nominated for the award included Blake Davison, Naomi Delarosa, Ayoub Farah, Hannah Parrish, Joey Poole, and Emery Vick. Each winner receives $200 to donate to a charity of their choice. The other finalists will be given $50 to donate. Kath donated to Steele County Humane Society and Smith donated to the “We All Play” project.
The award honors Kyle Dekam who died from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He worked in the Owatonna school district for 24 years and was principal at the middle school at the time of his death. Before he died, he challenged his family to find a way to give back, leading them to establish the award in his name.
New R & K owners
Eric and Lisa Kyllo of rural Blooming Prairie have taken over ownership of R & K Electric in Owatonna. The company marks its 50th anniversary this month.
Power outage
The providing of power for our city is a complicated plan. On Tuesday, June 8, power was interrupted for 7,100 customers of the Owatonna Public Utilities. The culprit was the result of a failure of another power company which feeds part of the Owatonna system. Power went out over the dinner hour for about an hour.
Congrats!
Hale congratulations go to two people this week. Rusty Bailey was named top correctional officer in Steele County. He has served as a corrections officer at the detention center for the past four years. He works the overnight shift. Congratulations also go out to Jennifer Martin, named the Baymont Hotels GM of the Year award. Owner Jack Spitzak said, “We are so proud that despite challenges over the year, Baymont Owatonna has won the hearts and loyalty of guests by maintaining a quality motel. Jennifer’s skillful leadership has cultivated a staff that’s passionate about the details of good hospitality.”
Drive-in Dairy Days
Today and tomorrow are Drive-in Dairy Days, sponsored by the Steele County ADA. The event will be held on the fairgrounds today from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and tomorrow from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. ADA malts will be the star of the show along with fair food vendors. Today from 11-3 there will be horse and hitch rides, kiddie train rides, a petting zoo and Community Ed craft tent.
Medford Straight River Days
Today there is a full day of activities in Medford as Straight River Days is held this weekend. Nope, no canoe races, but lots of other fun things to do. Tonight’s Muni Street Dance features The Austin Healy Band.
Ellendale Days
Ellendale Days will be held next Saturday, June 26. It’s a one-day event. Food trucks, game activities and parade at 4. A car show in the Methodist Church parking lot. Look for photos from rural school districts that consolidated into the Ellendale public schools. They will be on display south of the bank. Street dance Saturday night with the Old Country Boys. The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival takes place today in Owatonna. The event will not allow spectators this year. Instead, bands will perform along next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Back to the regular parade route next year.
The Owatonna High School Marching Band will not compete in the festival but will perform an exhibition. The band then boards buses for the trip to Waconia for the Lake Waconia Band Festival.
Seven at Seven
Performing in Central Park this Thursday, June 24, will be the Owatonna Community Band beginning at 7.
Happy Dad’s Day!
Tomorrow is Father’s Day. I lost my dad when he was 61. He had been to the doctor for a check on his heart. He was told he would have to undergo bypass surgery. His stress test didn’t look good. He said he wanted to go home for the weekend to tend to some personal business matters. Doctors told him to take it easy and they would check him in on Monday. When he got up on Sunday morning, he made it to the hallway and dropped dead. I was called by my frantic mother and I made plans to drive to their home in Des Moines. I had a CB radio in my car, and on the way down I heard someone calling my handle. It was a service that provided contacts with CB owners. They said the message was to go straight to your parent’s home. Foolishly I thought that my dad had a false episode and had returned home. When I arrived, I got the news that he hadn’t survived a major heart attack. I miss my dad. He was taken from us far too early.
Tomorrow is also the first day of summer.
Joke of the week
The doctor was making hospital rounds and came in the room occupied by a woman patient. “So, how was your breakfast this morning?” the doc asked. The woman responded, “It’s very good except for the Kentucky Jelly. I can’t seem to get used to the taste,” The doc then asked to see the jelly and the woman produced a foil packet labeled “KY Jelly.”