OWATONNA — The Owatonna Business Women is seeking nominations for Woman of Achievement, Young Careerist, and Lifetime Achievement winners at their 48th annual Woman of Achievement event, as well as applicants for the 4 or more $1,000 scholarships for young women and returning women in the community. Nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 27 and scholarships applications are due by Friday, Jan. 31.
The Women of Achievement event will be held on Friday, March 13 at the Owatonna County Club. Tickets and nomination forms/criteria/scholarship applications can be found at OwatonnaBusinessWomen.wildapricot.org. Premier sponsor for this event is Harland’s Tire and Auto.