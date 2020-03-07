Disease is in the news and weighs heavily on our minds. Natural disasters are in the news such as tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and other similar catastrophes; and we become anxious and consumed with worry. Divisive political upheaval, colossal stock market fluctuations and the break-down of morality among our athletic superstars and media moguls fill the news waves and it is distressing. Fear, panic and even terror could consume our lives at any given moment. Where do we go for help, what do we do, who do we talk with and how do we manage this awful fear that seems to be growing all around us?
When we look beyond our borders, we realize that we are not alone with calamity and tragedy. There is war, pestilence, political upheaval, natural disaster, death and dying wherever we might wander across the globe. No one is immune to hardship and crisis.
Scanning through the pages of world history and studying the great historians, we discover same thing to be true. Down through the centuries of human civilization devastating and cataclysmic disasters have caused death and destruction. In the Bible, we also read of plagues, natural disasters, international warfare and the destruction of whole nations.
Indeed, in the Gospel of Matthew, the apostle goes on to predict that in the last days “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars.” “Nation will rise against nation.” There will be famines and earthquakes in various places.” “People will hate and betray each other” and “the love of most will grow cold.”
So again, we ask, “Where do we go for help, what do we do, who do we talk with and how do we manage this awful fear that seems to be growing all around us?”
For the answer to these serious but honest questions, I turn to the Bible. If God is going to predict such devastation, He certainly must have the answer to our quest.
It has always been interesting to me that one of the most common answers that God gives to us is “Fear not!” Throughout the Old Testament “Fear not” is stated often. God told His people to not be afraid because they could rest assured that He was in control.
When the angels came to Joseph and Mary and the shepherds with the news of Jesus’ birth, they were terrified but they were consistently told, “Fear not!” When Jesus announced that He was going to die, He told His disciples to “Fear not!” Following His death He rose from death, and when His disciples saw Him, again He said, “Fear not.”
So our natural question is how can they and we not be afraid when all of these terrifying things happen? Why shouldn’t we be afraid?
I think that answer comes when Jesus is planning on leaving this earth to go back to heaven. In their fear Jesus said, Do not let your hearts be troubled.” In other words Jesus once again tells them not be afraid. However, He doesn’t stop there because it is impossible for us not be be afraid in our own strength. We cannot “lift ourselves up by our own bootstraps,” as the saying goes. Jesus goes on to say, You believe in God, believe also in Me. To calm the fear, He asked them and He asks us to trust Him
Naturally, all of these terrifying events in our lives are just that, terrifying, and by ourselves we will be afraid. However, Jesus assures us that He has everything under control. The outcome may not always be to our liking but it will always be for our good. God has always demonstrated that His way is the best way.
Quickly as I wrap this up, two more quotes from the Bible come to mind. One is in Paul’s letter to the church in Philippi which was suffering extreme persecution. He wrote, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and petition with thanksgiving present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). I and many others have discovered that when we pray in dependence on Him, we experience peace.
When we believe in Jesus as He asks us, we do not need to fear. He has everything under control. In fact, the Bible says “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind” (1 Timothy 1:7). When we trust in Him, we can be strong, we can love and we can make right decisions without fear.