Following the Minnesota state Covid-19 guidelines, the Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) will offer its 1:30 p.m. tours of the Village of Yesteryear beginning Tuesday, June 15. The guided tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday at 1:30 p.m. or by pre-arranged appointment.
Visitors may tour the 19 structures or any portion of the Village with an experienced guide for a donation of $5, $3 for children 7-16. The trained guides offer views of the building interiors and artifacts emphasizing the history of Steele County from 1854 to the 1930s. During daylight hours, visitors may always visit the open-air campus and read the history of the buildings, most having been moved to the Village from towns and rural areas of the county since 1962.
Admission to the History Center exhibits will begin June 16 for small groups following the state Covid-19 guidelines. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. If wishing to tour both Village and History Center, SCHS requests an $8 donation.
The History Center’s two current locally developed exhibits feature “County Schools: The Beating Heart of the Rural Community,” and “American Legion: A Powerful Factor for Good.” Grand openings were hosted in February and March prior to the pandemic closing museums.
The Steele County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is preserving and sharing history today for tomorrow. Offices are located at 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna, 55060, phone: 507-451-1420.