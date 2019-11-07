The Steele County Toys for Tots Program kicked off its annual Toy Drive on Nov. 1. Volunteers delivered Toy Collection boxes to more than 55 participating businesses in Steele County.
New unwrapped toys may be placed in the boxes through Thursday, Dec. 12. Toys will be distributed to children ages 0-15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 16-18.
For a full list of Steele County Toys for Tots Toy Donation Sites check the Steele County Toys for Tots website: http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Those interested in being a Steele County Toys for Tots Drop-Site should contact Steve, Steele County Toys for Tots Drop-Site Manager at 507-774-9092.
To request toys for a child, applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available online at the Toys for Tots Website and also in Owatonna and throughout Steele County at the following locations:
Steele County
Blooming Prairie Public Library
Lerberg’s Foods and Food Shelf of Ellendale
Hope: First National Bank
Medford: 1st State Bank of Red Wing — Medford
Owatonna
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN
Churches in Steele County
Minnesota Prairie Alliance
Owatonna Public Library
Steele County Employment Services
Salvation Army
Steele County Clothesline & Food Shelf
Steele County Public Health
Application Deadlines
Parents/guardians must complete an application and leave it at Steele County Food Shelf & Clothesline, or put it in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, or mail to P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
The application deadline to qualify for a Family to Family food card and toys is Nov. 13. Applications received after Nov. 14 will qualify only for toys. Parents/Guardians will select toys for children ages 0-15 on Dec.16-18 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna.
Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for more than 30 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute new and unwrapped toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas. Cash and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from our national organization.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.