Owatonna Hospital has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital,” said David Albrecht, president of Owatonna Hospital. “This award validates the dedication and hard work of our team to deliver outstanding care and high value to our patients. Our high ranking demonstrates our physicians, nurses and staff’s deep commitment to caring for those we serve.”
Owatonna Hospital is one of three hospitals from Minnesota to rank as Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in 2021.