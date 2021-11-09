Whether you are just gearing up for the holiday season or just looking for that last perfect gift, there are plenty of seasonal craft and bake sales to help shoppers find local handmade gifts and goodies.
Here’s some of the events happening this weekend:
The Performing Arts Hall of the Owatonna Arts Center will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons for the Pastimes fine arts & craft sale. There will be paintings, pottery, wood-turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces available for purchase for that special holiday gift. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
The sale begins Thursday, November 11 from 5-7 p.m., then continues on the 12th from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and wraps up from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Santa's Cellar, an Owatonna tradition since 1978, is open for business at the Steele County Community Center November 12 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and November 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop for unique presents from local crafters and artisans offering hand-knit accessories, homemade soaps and more.
Stop in at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church annual bazaar on Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for tasty treats at the bake shop and shop the bazaar for hand-made crafts and vintage collectibles. There will also be a donation drawing.
Blooming Prairie will be buzzing on November 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with a Main Street Extravaganza. Stop in and check out over 20 vendors and shops open on Main Street with new and exciting holiday goods. Have lunch at the Cue Company and taste some wine at J&H.