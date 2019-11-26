Lisa Kern appointed new Administrator/ CEO of Koda Living Community

Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.