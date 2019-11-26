Lisa Kern appointed new Administrator/ CEO of Koda Living Community

OWATONNA — Lisa Kern, who has served as Assistant Administrator/Director of Guest Services, assumed the role of Administrator/CEO of Koda Living Community, on Nov. 14, 2019. Lisa began her health care career as a part-time Social Worker at Cedarview Care Center, the nursing facility that preceded the construction of Koda Living Community. She became Director of Guest Services in 2000 and was instrumental in planning for the move to the new campus for residents and their families in 2012.
Lisa obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Minnesota State University – Mankato and began her long term care Administrator education in 2011 and obtained her license in 2017. “I am honored to serve Owatonna in providing one of the most important jobs ever – caring for those in need!” she says.
Lisa will replace Dave Vandergon, who has served as Administrator/CEO of Koda for the past four years. Dave has transferred to Regina Senior Living Community, another Benedictine Health System community located in Hastings, Minnesota, effective Nov. 14, 2019. During his tenure at Koda, Dave has collaborated with his leadership team to increase employee retention, enhance the organization’s financial position and encourage innovation in providing quality care.