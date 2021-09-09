Steele County and the City of Owatonna are holding an open house meeting to share the project design and gather public input on a proposed project that will construct a roundabout at the intersection of Bixby Road (County Highway 48) and 18th Street SE. The meeting will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Steele County Fairgrounds Community Center, 1380 South Elm Ave, Owatonna.
The project will address anticipated traffic growth in the area, especially with a new high school to the west of the intersection which will generate additional traffic during peak hours. Analysis performed on the existing and anticipated traffic determined a roundabout was the preferred option due to its ability to handle traffic efficiently and safely.
The roundabout is scheduled to be constructed during summer 2022.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects or to sign up for project email updates, visit co.steele.mn.us/highway/index.php.