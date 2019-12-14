Why do the younger generations hate us? Or at least dismiss us? From what I’ve read, it seems they feel that as the massive baby boom population bubble moved along, it geared the majority of the social benefits to themselves, leaving only seeming scraps for them. That and thinking we’re rather clueless about matters important to them. Younger generations often feel that way about older ones.
I’m on the tail end of the boomers. In fact, some charts list me as a boomer and some don’t. But I still saw many benefits. My first year at a private college cost less than $2,000 altogether, and even though my last year of seminary was multiple times that cost, I was still able to pay it (due to extreme frugality) with the income saved from my paid internship. Do paid internships even exist anymore for this generation?
When our generation graduated with little debt there were jobs available for the college grad, jobs with a livable salary. Yet on our watch the national debt ballooned –which we will never pay. (Guess who gets stuck with that?) Nor do younger generations have as much of the benefit that former ones often did from mothers who were home-makers and grandparents who were able to help us as we started out in life. We as a generation have made improvements for society in human rights and in fighting pollution and in medical care, but have we left a better world for those who came after, or a more challenging one?
The Bible says to do for others as we would have them do for us. And so we strive for a better world. We vote to build a school that will not be attended by our own family members but will benefit others. We participate in the awesome charity events of our town. We volunteer. There is little we can do to impact the national situation with such dramatic effect as the difference we can make here in our own homes and in our community.
The Old Testament looked ahead to a better time, but the last words of the Old Testament in our Bibles is a challenge. It says: “See, I will send the prophet Elijah to you before that great and dreadful day of the LORD comes. He will turn the hearts of the parents to their children, and the hearts of the children to their parents, or else I will come and strike the land with total destruction.” Pretty cheery, huh?
Actually, it expresses a fact. As go our families, multiplied many times throughout our nation, so goes our country. John the Baptist –the new Elijah—pointed people to Jesus, and in so doing to the grace of God, to the new beginning we all need, and to our call to live with grace toward others and with hearts toward our families. We live for them. Our lives have little relevance on their own. We always matter immensely and immeasurably to God, but what follows is that we are always called to give our lives away.
When we do that, generations to come call us blessed. It’s hard to stay upset with people you love you and give their lives away for you.