The Owatonna Airport Commission, of which I am a member, has for the past year been working toward its goal to have more aviation activity at the Owatonna airport. The ultimate goal of the commission is to have a corporate aircraft based in Owatonna that can be used by the many industries in Owatonna. That goal is still being pursued.
One recent addition to the airport is the arrival of Accelerated Aviation Instruction which has increased flying activity at the airport. AAI has moved their operation from Albert Lea Municipal Airport in Albert Lea to the Owatonna airport. AAI resident and chief flight instructor, Jim Jacobson said, “we simply outgrew the facilities at Albert Lea. We now have four times the classroom space, larger offices and a heated hangar connected directly to the flight school.”
The move to Owatonna not only provided the much-needed space, it also allowed the company to upgrade its fleet of training aircraft to four and modernize its avionics. Accelerated’s newest purchase is a Sport Cruiser with dual Dynon displays and a Garmin 650 fresh from the factory. For twin engine training, a Partaniavig P68C, pictured with this column, is part of the Accelerated’s fleet.
Owatonna airport ideal for training
Jacobson, who grew up in the New Richland-Ellendale area and graduated from New Richland High School, said that Owatonna is a great training airport as it has an ILS, the Halfway VOR, and RNAV GPS approaches. Both are great navigational aids in instrument training. He commented, “I know that we take more of an “old school” approach to flight training, but I don’t want to create more children of the magenta line. With instrument training, it is much easier to go from round gauges to glass than the other way around.”
Owatonna’s location which is less than an hour from Minneapolis/St. Paul for gaining experience in Class B airspace, and within close proximity to Rochester International Airport for Class D experience. As a somewhat quiet airport, pilots are usually number one for takeoff, negating time-consuming delays on the taxiway.
Jacobson not new to flight training
Flight training is not a new venture for Jim Jacobson. He was a flight instructor and adjunct faculty member at Minnesota State University, Mankato in the late 1990’s. While at Mankato, he also coached the MSU flight team and was a member of the Mankato Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. Jacobson instructed at MN Aviation, located in Albert Lea in early 2000, then in mid-2000 he flew freight for PacAir out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In 2007, he rejoined MN Aviation as chief pilot and general manager. He took over the flight school in Albert Lea and rebranded it Accelerated Aviation Instruction.
Clayton Peterson joins
As the business grew, Jacobson found it increasingly challenging to instruct full-time and also attend to all the other issues of running a business. In May of 2019, Clayton Peterson became a partner as business director and part-time flight instructor. Peterson has remained an active CFI for over 30 years.
When Peterson was in college, his two loves were aviation and agriculture. At that time the job market was so tight it was almost impossible to find a job as an airline pilot. His business experience combined with his aviation knowledge makes him an invaluable asset to the company.
Flight simulator training
As you walk into AAI’s new facilities, you enter from the parking lot, directly into the reception area which includes a large classroom and flight planning area. Down the hall to the right is a spacious room for the flight simulator, a Redbird LD. This simulator can be configured as a twin-engine airplane with the traditional gauges and a Garmin 430 and 530, or it can be set up as a Cessna 172 with a Garmin G 1000. The Redbird LD simulator has been authorized by the FAA as an Advanced Aircraft Training Device (AATD). The hours logged in this simulator can fulfill up to 20 hours needed for the Instrument Rating, and for up to 50 of the 250 hours required for Commercial Pilot certification. Just down the hall from the sim is a room with cubicles for individual ground instruction. Left of the grand room are Jim and Clayton’s offices and down the hall is another classroom. Continuing on from there is a large common area with a great view of the airport. Jacobson said, “Another great feature of the Owatonna facilities is there’s room to grow!
Believing in accelerated training
Jacobson is a big believer in accelerated training. He has experienced both hourly training at Minnesota State University and with accelerated training at the former MN Aviation, and now with his own flight school. He said, “I have taught flight training both ways—the slow, part-time method over a period of several months, and the accelerated format. I prefer accelerated training much more! Progress is so much faster when you can work with the student all day, every day. They have the dedicated time and money to achieve their next milestone in aviation. Students isolate themselves from all the distractions that life and family can throw at them (at least for a short while). This is the way the airlines and the military have successfully trained pilots for decades. It just makes sense that general aviation does this as well.”
Gifts to the Owatonna school district
The Owatonna School Board recently accepted with great appreciation the following gifts: $5,100 from Music Boosters of Owatonna for violin, viola and cello bows for Owatonna Middle school orchestra; and plaque and tree for the new high school from the Class of 2020 families in honor of the class of 2020.
AAUW scholarship recipients
The Owatonna Chapter of American Association of University Women has announced the 2020 scholarship recipients. They are: Allyson Lenz and Grace Valen, each awarded the $1,000 The Environmental Sustainability as well as Theology. Grace is working towards majors in Biology and Spanish. Kendra Donkers and Ammy Puello were each awarded the $800 Riverland AAUW Owatonna Scholarship. Kendra is enrolled in the Accounting program. Ammy is enrolled in the Associate of Arts program.
OHS grad named to 761 Foundation Board
Melanie Sunnarborg, a 2007 grad of Owatonna High School has been recently elected to serve a three-year term on the board of board of directors of the 761 Foundation. Melanie is a 2011 grad of Winona State where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in mass communication. She currently is a commercial underwriter at Federated. Other 761 Foundation board members include George Dow, Charlie Herrman, Bruce Paulson, Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, Mary Larson, Greg Stroik, Mark Dietz, Samona Grubish, Paul Knutson, Mark Sebring, Barbara Judd, Sara McKay and Lucas Arndt.
Fair memories
No fair this year so I am bringing back some of my fair memories to share with you as we look forward to the 2021 fair.
One experience I will never forget was when fair manager Dr. Louie Allgeyer teamed me with Judge Charles Cashman to participate in the wild animal show in front of the grandstand. It was so long ago I can’t remember the year but the Judge and I were two local personalities featured in the show. His honor was to ride a Rhinoceros and I was to participate in an Ostrich race, featuring the big birds pulling a cart around the track.
I can remember Judge Cashman showing up wearing flawless white coveralls. He promptly jumped on the back of the Rhino. What he wasn’t told was that Rhinoceros “bleed” through their skin and after taking a couple of wild rides past the grandstand, he jumped off the animal only to find his lily-white coveralls covered with a reddish slime that had been emitted through the animal’s pores. I think the good Judge buried the coveralls!
As for my ride behind the Ostrich. I was armed with a broom that I carried while sitting in the cart attached to the bird. The theory was to steer the bird by making it “shy” to one side or the other when the broom was placed near its eye. When the bird took off, I got a bit panicky and instead of just moving the broom next to the bird’s eye, I bopped him on the side of the head which immediately sent him aiming for the inside fence around the track. I feared the bird would pull me crashing through the fence. The bird came roaring around the north curve of the track toward the grandstand. I was gratified to see a trainer rush out and halt the bird. That was one of the last times I participated in a crazy fair antic!
On the Tilt-A-Whirl with Harriet Bakehouse
In my early days of covering the fair on KRFO we had a portable transmitter that would allow us to broadcast from other areas of the grounds. One afternoon, I convinced Harriet Bakehouse, the home extension agent in Steele County to ride the Tilt-A-Whirl ride with me during a live broadcast. I made arrangements with the ride operator who obviously was familiar with the ride and knew how to make a certain car swing wildly.
Harriet was a big lady. I sat in the corner of the ride with Harriet next to me. The operator knew how to make the ride spin more than normal and he did just that! All one could hear on the broadcast was Harriet screaming as she crushed me into the corner of the car. It was all I could do to hold the transmitter and the mike. Harriet and I will never forget our wild radio ride at the fair!
Pie eating contest
Then there was the year we organized a pie eating contest to be held at our KRFO Radio Tent. We bantered about the contest over the air for weeks before the fair. I remember the day when Elmer Steele called our “Party Line” show and said he had found a famous pie eating champion by the name of Slurpy McGoo who was going to enter the contest. We hyped our radio audience about the mystery contestant and we scheduled the event for one of the days of the fair. Contestants included yours truly, Elmer Steele and Slurpy McGoo. He entered the tent with a grocery bag covering his head, hiding his identity. The official judge for the contest was Junior Clark, Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. McGoo was brought up on stage and the bag was removed from his head. The mystery pie eater was none other than my wife’s uncle, OrlandoThompson of Ellendale. The crowd at our radio tent was standing room only and the contest was hilarious. It was one of the best gags we ever pulled!
The fair quilt
Do you remember what the fair celebrated in 2018? It marked the 100th year that the fair had been located on the current fairgrounds. That year, three women designed a quilt commemorating the 100th anniversary. Those women were Naomi Jirele, Renee Holmes and Helen Mrozek. Their work of art was made of different pieces of painted wood by using quilting techniques. The quilt remains on the front of the grandstand. Naomi tells me she is considering creating another quilt to observe the 150th anniversary of the fair next year.
My memories
When I came to Owatonna in 1959, Ty Sincock was the secretary/manager of the fair. I can remember seeing him walking through the fairgrounds with his black boots on with a very authoritative look on his face. He ran a tight ship. He was followed buy Dr. Louie Allgeyer. Bth men pretty much ran the fair on their own and had very little in-office support. Dr. Allgeyer eventually turned the reins over to Elmer Reseland. Elmer was the perfect person for the job. He was a “fair nut” and began his association with the SCFF after he retired from as principal at Willow Creek School. His first task was to barker the “Globe of Death” motorcycle thrill show. When Dr. Allgeyer decided to retire, Reseland was hired and served as fair manager for 18 years. Jim Gleason followed Reseland. Gleason passed away from cancer and the present manager, Scott Kozelka took over.
I will never forget that tragic day when Elmer passed away. It was fair week in 2012 when Elmer went home after the fair lunch to rest. He laid down for a quick nap and never woke up. It was a terrible shock to all of us. We all knew that Elmer would want us to continue, and we did, but it was a rough time for all of us. His funeral service was held in Fair Square Park the week following the fair.
Ag Society memberships
If you are wondering about the Steele County Ag Society memberships for this year, the decision has been made to carry over the 2019 memberships until next year.
After waiting until the last minute, the fair board of the Mower County Fair in Austin canceled this year’s fair.
Joke of the week
A man took his wife to a restaurant. The waiter, for some reason, took his order first. “I’ll have the rump steak, rare, please.” The waiter said, “Aren’t you worried about the mad cow?” “Nah, she can order for herself.” That’s when the fight started!
How am I doing? Well, I just wiped down the container of Lysol wipes with a Lysol wipe. So, I’m fine…everything’s fine!