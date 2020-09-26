I wrote this at the beginning for my April church newsletter, and it still seems fitting: “In one of my favorite movies (“Stand and Deliver), Calculus teacher Jaime Escalante says to his clueless students, “You’re like a blind man, in a dark room, looking for a black cat that isn’t there!” I’m sure you can figure out why this quote has come to mind so frequently over the past few weeks. We’ve never been here before.”
And we’ve still never been here before, but the demeanor of our nation and communities has changed…and it’s not an attractive look. In April, we mass produced hearts for windows as a sign of solidarity. We stayed home for our own health and for the benefit of our neighbor. We were eager for normal, but understood why “normal” couldn’t happen.
Now, in September, we are still eager to get back to normal…and frustrated with those who suggest that we’re not there yet. We grumble about uncertainty and blame leaders even as they try to create workable solutions. We bristle when reminded to wear masks in public and maintain safe distances. We are not comfortable, and that is taking a toll on our collective good humor.
The change in our collective attitude has drawn me back to the basics: Luther’s Small Catechism. Martin Luther’s reflection on the 8th Commandment (No False Witnessing!) reads: “We should fear and love God, and so we should not tell lies about our neighbors, betray or slander them, or destroy their reputations. Instead, we are to come to their defense, speak well of them, and interpret everything they do in the best possible light.”
I am not a subscriber to most conspiracy theories because they seldom put my neighbor in the best possible light. (Have you ever heard about a conspiracy to elevate someone’s reputation? Most conspiracy theories are born from an attempt to discredit and damage the reputation of another.) To speak of a person’s motives with distrust and without facts isn’t fair or right. As Luther says in the Large Catechism, “Every report, then, that cannot be adequately proved is false witness.”
Solidarity, compassion, empathy…these are the ways we can respond to our neighbors with faith that the scripture’s promises are true. God created the world and all that is in it and called it “good.” Putting the best possible construct on our neighbors’ words and actions puts us in a place of grace and understanding rather than opposition and hostility. We are people who have received great gifts of grace. Our response to that gift is to share it abundantly.
Since April, much has changed. Much has not. My ongoing prayer for God’s people is that we continue to be people of hope, love, and peace even when the narrative around us tries to bait us into despair, anger, and hatred. God calls us to share the light that shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.