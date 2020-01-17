OWATONNA — Community Pathways (previously known as Steele County Food Shelf) has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of February in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local non-profits.
The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities customers live and work. Community Pathways will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red My Heart Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We’re so excited that we got chosen to be a part of this program,” said Jess Stromley, Fund Development & Marketing Coordinator of Community Pathways. “We help over 700 households every month, this is a great opportunity to help our Steele County residents dealing with food insecurity”
Community Pathways is a non-profit based in Owatonna. Founded in 1970, Community Pathways has promoted a stronger and healthier community by being a trusted resource for food, clothing and other support. Learn more about Community Pathways by visiting www.communitypathwaysSC.org.
For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com