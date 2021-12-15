The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. For the Year of 2021-2022, the Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed October Students of the Month: Daniela Ortiz and Haley Meiners.
Dylan Meiners
Dylan Meiners is the son of Michelle and Brent Meiners. He is very active in cross country, robotics, tennis, knowledge bowl, National Honors Society and student council. He is involved in Boy Scouts and was an Assistant Senior Patrol Leader last year. He is a Media Staff Assistant at Trinity Lutheran Church. Dylan plans to attend United States Air Force Academy and major in Astronautical Engineering.
Damian Boubin
Damian Boubin is the son of Ruth Boubin. He has been involved in student council, DECA, tennis, cross country and link crew. He has volunteered as a Meals on Wheels delivery driver. He is a teller at the Hometown Credit Union. He plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND and is deciding between business or medical school.