The last time I wrote this article, I was hunkered in my basement from home, where I had been working for almost two months due to the Governor’s stay at home order. I felt like I was on an airplane that was in a holding pattern in the sky trying to land somewhere, anywhere. At that time, we had cancelled all our programs till June 1 and had seen many of our facilities closed till at least then as well. At the same time, we were planning for summer programs and I am happy to say that we were able to hold many of the programs we usually did in past summers. No, these programs probably did not look like many of the programs in the past due to the safety and sanitation measures put in place that follow the Federal, State and CDC guidelines that were given to us. Safety plans were written up for all individual programs, staff trained on these measures, safety and cleaning supplies distributed, and pods established for many programs. This did often affect the program structure, deliverables, and other aspects of the summer programs, but I am happy to say we were able to hold little league, mini/junior crush, lacrosse, track, day camps, adult softball and associations were able to hold many programs as well. This could not have been done without the terrific and hard-working people of the Owatonna community that I work with. I would like to thank Jason and the Huskies Bullpen club for the help in little league. Abby, Mikel, and high school players for the Mini/Junior Crush softball program. Amy, Todd, Alyssa, Klara for your help in the Lacrosse program. Treasa and the high school track team members for the track program. My wonderful staff of Michelle, Hannah M, Hannah F and Drake for the wonderful job they are doing for day camps. And finally, the Softball Association board and Umpires for finally getting the Adult Softball going late June. It was a lot of work, but to see the smile on many of the participants, I can say it was well worth it!
With summer going to wrap up soon, we are starting to plan for fall adult and youth programming. Adult fall kickball registration went out this week to teams that have participated in the past and the information to register a team is on our website as well. The deadline to register an adult kickball team is Aug. 6, with the season beginning the week of Aug. 17. For adult fall softball information went out this week as well, with the deadline to register a team by Aug. 20. Due to the summer season starting late due to COVID-19, the date to start fall softball will be determined once we have a better idea when summer season will be completed, but we do anticipate mid to late September to start the adult fall softball season. Regarding fall youth programming, we should know more next week when the governor decides about kids returning to school this fall. We have the wheels in motion for planning youth football and volleyball. Typically, we start registration late July for these programs, but due to the current circumstances we anticipate that registration might start around August 10. Watch for more info on this on our website, social media accounts, and Peachjar flyer thru the Owatonna Schools. This will include mini-husky football, 3-6 grade football, 1-2 grade volleyball (NEW), 3-6 grade volleyball and fall swimming lessons programs.
As we continue to offer programs these are with safety and health precautions put in place. If you would like more information on these additional precautions to the program, due to COVID-19, you can go to our website and click on the particular program that you are interested in and their will be a detailed safety plan about the program. You also receive an email about the programs safety plan once you register for the program. Please continue to stay safe and healthy this fall season!
City Open 2020 – Aug. 1 and 2
Adults play at both Owatonna Country Club and Brooktree Golf Course. Tee Times will start at 7:30 a.m. each day
Junior City Open 2020 – Aug. 6 and 7
Juniors 12 and under have no entry fee but must register. Discounts are available for 13-18 year olds that participated in an OCC golf camp.
Ages 4-6 group, ages 7-9 group, and ages 10-12 group have tee times at Havana Hills. Ages 13-18 have tee times at 8:30 a.m. Thursdays at Brooktree and the Owatonna County Club on Fridays.
Registration can be completed at https://owatonnagolf.com/2020-owatonna-city-open/ and must be done by midnight on July 28. If you have registered already for the tournament, thank you and we look forward to seeing you on the course.