The Steele County Historical Society announces a presentation and book signing by Dean Ulland from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna.
Ulland authored the book “We Must All Be Ready to Sacrifice,” which explores ways World War I impacted the lives of people living in Steele, Freeborn and Mower counties. He will give a brief discussion about the book, answer questions from the public, and sign copies purchased this evening. This book will be available to purchase in the SCHS gift shop after this evening.
This event is free to members, $5 for non-members. SCHS memberships will be available to purchase on this evening. The exhibit hall will be open before and after the presentation until 8 p.m.
Call 507-451-1420 with any questions regarding this SCHS event for the community.