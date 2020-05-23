<&firstgraph>Have you grown tired of the phrase, “these unprecedented times” or words like those? Truly every age has gone through something that has set them apart – war, disease, drought, etc. We are no different than those who have come before us. We have different circumstances because we have developed different technologies over the years. Zoom, TEAM, GOTO meetings all help us to work from home. Live daily briefings keep us informed, perhaps too informed. We know what is going on – all over the world with COVID19 – and that can cause a great deal of stress.
<&firstgraph>In Philippians 4:4-7 it says, 4” Rejoice[a] in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.[b] 5 Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. 6 Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
<&firstgraph>During World War II Corrie Ten Boom was arrested with her family for harboring Jews in their homes. When she got to the concentration camp the beds were filled with fleas. Corrie said that they should thank God for the fleas. Her fellow inmates thought she was nuts! However, she was right. Because the guards did not want to get the fleas and take them home, they did not enter the barracks. Corrie was able to have prayer services, which were banned by the Nazis. The inmates there were much calmer and more of them survived.
<&firstgraph>We may not like everything that is going on in our world today, however it is in how we respond to it that will determine how we come out of it. Treat the people you meet with kindness and love knowing that everyone is dealing with some type of issue during this ever-changing time. Remember that the virus is not political, it is hitting some racial groups harder than others, it does not care how old you are, but our oldest are dying at a higher rate than any other age group. Covid19 does not care how much money you make, but those who had little before the outbreak have less now – so if you can support the food bank, or other nonprofit organizations with monetary gifts – please do so.
<&firstgraph>Most importantly pray — offering up thanks for the circumstances of your life and rejoice in the Lord that you may find the peace that pass our understanding. In this way you will find your heart less troubled and more open at the end of the day, your mind more focused on God’s agenda not the world’s, and love growing within you for the people God puts in your path each day.
<&firstgraph>Be blessed Owatonna, God is with you!