“Beware, keep alert; for you do not know when the time will come.” (Mark 13: 33)
This Bible verse is a part of the Gospel text that the church I serve at will read in worship on Sunday. In a way I find this text to be very fitting this year. In a single verse it seems to sum up what 2020 has looked like for a lot of us. We have constantly been reminded to remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in our community and our country. Keep alert! Don’t stop! Don’t give up! Keep wearing your masks and social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. All of these things are true- we should keep doing all of these things as long as health officials continue to recommend them.
This can be a hard thing to hear especially during the holiday season. Many of us (or more like all of us) long to gather with our friends and family. We long for our holiday traditions both religious and secular. To be reminded then that we must keep awake in our fight against the virus can be a sad message to hear when that means we cannot gather in person to worship on Christmas or perhaps even gather with our families.
This Bible text from Mark actually gives us some good news though too. In this Bible text Jesus is speaking and he reminds his followers to keep awake for when he will return after his crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension. He is telling them to not give up hope and to not stop being the church, because we can trust that he will indeed one day return. With that return will come the good things that come from God- peace, joy, love, reconciliation and relationship with God and one another. All the things that we are perhaps yearning for here in a year that has been divisive, turbulent, and uncertain. Jesus is reminding us that we can still hope for the future and we can live that hope by remaining vigilant in our actions now.
So, keep awake people of God! Even though this holiday season will look different thank you for doing hard things. Thank you for continuing to wear your mask. Thank you for continuing to social distance. Know that God continues to go with you. When it gets hard and you feel like despairing remember that this will not last forever. Even though we “do not know when the time will come” (Mark 13: 33) for a vaccine we can be hopeful that it will. We can be hopeful that our traditions will return and that one day we will be able to gather and embrace our loved ones again. Go forth in hope and until the vaccine arrives- keep awake!