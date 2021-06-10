Senior Alliance for Steele County will hold a Dementia Friends information session 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave. S., Owatonna.
The session is not a formal training, so everyone who is interested is welcome. There will be activities and discussion that cover the five key messages everyone should know about dementia, as well as some information about what it’s like to live with dementia. Everyone who attends is asked to do a dementia-friendly action as part of becoming a Dementia Friend, but the choice is up to each individual attendee.
As a Dementia Friend, attendees turn their new understanding of dementia into a practical action that can help someone living in the community.
RSVPs for the June 15 session are encouraged to ensure enough materials for all participants. RSVP to Deb Gillard at 507-213-1305 or gillard.deb@gmail.com