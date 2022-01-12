Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Jan 13
Wilson Create Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wilson Elementary School, 325 Meadow Ln, Owatonna. Come get out of the cold and get your craft on with Niki and Jen of the locally owned Create! A variety of wood paint projects will be available to purchase and create! Prices range from $8-$20 with many options to choose from. There will also be chips, candy, cookies and water for purchase.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Jan 14
Todd Utpadel • 6-8 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Saturday, Jan 15
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Todd Utpadel • 6-8 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Karaoke Saturday • 8-11 p.m., Wings Tavern & Grille, 1805 South Elm Ave., Owatonna.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan 16
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan 17
Martin Luther King Day Breakfast • 6:30-8 a.m., Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, 160 26th St. NW, Owatonna. Owatonna Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE) are co-sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Day Breakfast. Speaker: Sheldon Eakins, Ph.D. — Living the Dream in 2022
Sons of Norway • 6-7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for a cost of $10, and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Popular Minnesota historian and storyteller Doug Ohman will present “They Chose Minnesota,” sharing stories and history from the immigrant groups that traveled to make the North Star state their new home. If you are a prospective member interested in attending, please contact Janet Erickson at 507-390-1239.
Tuesday, Jan 18
Clinton Falls Township • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Jan 19
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Jan 20
Open create night • 5-8 p.m., Come get out of the cold and get your craft on! Variety of crafts ready to make. Have a treat and some hot cocoa while you work on your masterpiece. Location is 3127 S County Road 45, Owatonna.
Friday, Jan 21
Super Bingo • 5 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Doors open at 5. Early bird Bingo starts at 6 p.m.; Super Bingo at 7:45 p.m. Early bird — 12 package of 6 ons, $12 per packet. Super Bingo — 20 package of 6 ons, $20 per packet. $500 games — 1 with 3 ons, $1 per sheet. Advanced tickets are available for early bird and super bingo or only super bingo. First 50 tickets for both bingo packages receive a free dauber and a chance at a reserved table. License #00333
Saturday, Jan 22
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Medford cardboard classic 2022 • 12 p.m., Medford Straight River Park, 4th Ave SW, Medford. Registration begins at noon. Best design will be judged at 12:45 and racing starts at 1 p.m. For rules and regulations, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/426457975808174.
Luke Smith • 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Smith is a singer-songwriter from Faribault, Minnesota. He started playing guitar at the age of 13, and has been writing songs ever since. He plays pop and folk music from Bob Dylan to the Beach Boys, as well as original songs. In 2017 he was nominated for “Best Solo Performer” by Southern Minn Scene.
Legacy of the Loud • 8:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. LotL will be covering Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Journey, Poison, Def Lepp, AC DC, and many more.
Sunday, Jan 23
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan 24
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
Tuesday, Jan 25
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.