Have you ever uttered the phrase, “I am tired of being tired?” When people say this to me, the first thing I ask is, “Do you drink enough water?” Dehydration is one of the main causes of excessive fatigue, yet many don‘t realize they are dehydrated. Besides fatigue, other signs of dehydration include feeling thirsty, dry mouth, headaches, increased irritability, dark urine, dry skin, dizziness, confusion, muscle cramping, increased breathing and heartrate, and even shock.
There are various reasons we do not drink enough hydrating fluids. One reason for this is we fill up on dehydrating drinks such as caffienated and alcoholic drinks. Illness and fever can cause dehydration, as well as some medications and sweating. Many people will assume that if they are not thirsty, they must not need to drink. Others will report not liking water.
While the sensation of thirst is our first clue to drink, it is not foolproof for indicating when we need to drink. It is harder to tell we are getting dehyrated when it is cold or we are in water. Also, thirst is one sensation we start to lose as we age, which is why aging adults are some of the most vulnerable to dehydration. Incontinence and frequent need to urinate are two reasons people also limit fluid intake as they age. As a side note, for both incontinence and frequent urination, when we limit fluids, our bladder becomes irritated by increased acidity that happens when we become dehydrated, and this can actually increase both issues. Instead of limiting fluids, see a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic health for ways to prevent or reverse incontinence.
Water is not the only way to hydrate, but is it is one of the best and easiest. If you do not like water, you can add fruits or vegetables to your water. Cucumbers, strawberries, lemon and lime, even herbs are some ways to flavor your water. But any drink will help hydration. However, you want to limit those with excessive caffiene and alcohol as they can have a diuretic effect and cause you to urinate more often. Sugary drinks also have their own health issues and should be used in moderation. That said, if you have been limiting your fluid intake, when you start to drink more, you will likely increase your bathroom use, but as your body gets used to proper hydration levels, this will become less frequent.
So the question that usually comes when talking about hydration, is how much water should we drink? There are debates about this, but often eight 8-oz glasses or half your body weight in ounces are good rules to follow. There may be some medical conditions though, that you need to increase or decrease intake, and that would be a conversation for your medical doctor. Pay attention to three early signs of dehydration: is your urine dark (it should be clear to light straw colored), are you fatigued, and if you pinch the backside of your hand, does the skin stick up? If you answer yes to any of these, go get a glass of water and know you are doing your body good.https://medlineplus.gov/dehydration.html