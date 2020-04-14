OWATONNA — Crews will close County Highway 23 (West Frontage Road) between County Highway 9 (46th Street) to County Highway 9 (50th Street) starting April 20 to extend the watermain under the road just north of Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel. The work is expected to last about three days.
The road will be closed to thru traffic, but will remain open from the south end to local businesses. A detour will be posted using County Highways 9 (46th Street), 22 (East Frontage Road), and 12 (Central Ave).
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction