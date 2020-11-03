Minnesotans will encounter some limited services as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) prepares to launch the new MNDRIVE computer system on Nov. 16.
DPS-DVS online services will be unavailable beginning today at 7 p.m. Preparations also include closing or limiting services at DVS exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices statewide Nov. 11 through Nov. 14 ahead of the Nov. 16 launch. Customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and to check the DVS locations web page for the latest information about office.
In addition, online class D knowledge test registration will be unavailable beginning today at 7 p.m. through Nov. 15. Those who have registered before this time will have the standard 48 hours to take their test.
The service limitations allow DPS-DVS to process all transactions in the Minnesota License and Registration System (MNLARS) and the driver services system (FastDS), before converting to the new and improved MNDRIVE system on Nov. 16.
“We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure the transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE is smooth,” DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie said. “DVS has been working closely with vendor staff and business partners to develop and implement a new system that works better for Minnesotans. MNDRIVE will launch on time, within budget and improve the way Minnesotans receive driver and vehicle services well into the future.”
“We are very much looking forward to the launch of the new system after working with our legislators and DPS-DVS leadership to replace MNLARS,” South St. Paul Deputy Registrar General Manager Kristy Beaucage said. “We provided a full-time employee to provide firsthand feedback throughout system development. We know that there will be a lot of change for our office and other deputy registrar offices, and our customers, in the next few months, but we feel supported and are hopeful for a smooth rollout.”