Early one morning, a relevant scripture from a plaque on our kitchen wall came to mind: “Set your mind on things above, and not on the earth.” (Collosians 3:2) Many, many times I have pondered over this scripture from the “survival guide”, the one and only Bible of sixty-six books.
Again, early one morning, even before I had a chance to pray, this second verse came to mind loud and clear: “Frustration is in the past! Frustration, now let it go! Frustration, frustration, now let it go, now let it go, it is in the past!” I perceived that I needed to be told this over and over again since I was Bob’s caregiver and had to adapt and deal with frustration day after day, hour after hour and minute after minute. So I now have to reprogram, restore and renew my mind and heart over and over again with these simple though profound words of truth in order to be completely set free from all of the frustrations that were caused by Bob’s horrendous, terrible diseases.
Like a brilliant flash of lightning, blazing across a darkened sky, and in sharp contrast, these three inspired verses later came in to my mind, filling me with hope and victory. 1.) Grace and truth be multiplied, grace and peace be multiplied, grace and truth, grace and peace be multiplied, be multiplied unto my soul! 2.) Oh my soul, well done, well done! let us go to the other side! Let us go, let us go to the other side, to the other side, the kingdom of God! 3.) Righteousness, peace, and joy reign there! Righteousness, peace, and joy reign there! Righteousness, peach and joy reign there, peace and joy reign there, the kingdom of God!
Truly, daily renewing the mind by the holy word of God should be a lifetime pursuit and not a one, second, or third time thing. For it is the most important a Christian chooses to do for his total being, his spirit, soul, and body, and time, talents, and treasures.
There is a simple poem I wrote yeas ago on the worldly mind, and it still applied today. “Today renew your worldly mind by hearing the true word of the wise; God’s knowledge do apply, and never ever with the world compromise — otherwise you are permitting Satan, the enemy, to kill in a subtle way; it will destroy God’s truth within you, for you’ll think wickedness is now okay. But if you’ll meditate daily upon Jesus, who is sweet and pure, you will find that he is a bubbling, living brook flowing in the meadow of your mind!” Yes, may we Christians desire to have the mind of Christ and hold the thoughts, feelings, and purposes of his heart (I Corinthians 2:16). Romans 12:2 says “I am not conformed to this world, but am transformed by the renewal of my mind, that I may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.” Amen.