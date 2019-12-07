TODD HALE: Hockey season is here... Remembering the 1963 Jaycee Midgets

The high school and Park and Rec. hockey seasons have begun. It’s always fun to remember those youth hockey teams that put Owatonna on the map with talented hockey players. This week I take you back to 1963 and the story of the Jaycee Midget hockey team. To stir your memories, this group of kids and their coaches created all kinds of hockey excitement in Owatonna when they captured the State Midget title and earned a trip to play in the national tournament at Fort Wayne, Indiana. This Jaycee team gained a 2-1 finals victory over Virginia at the Aldrich arena after eliminating two other teams the night before.
Remember, there was no indoor ice in Owatonna back then and the victory was all the more remarkable since the team was the victim of Mother Nature and her temperatures and all of the outdoor ice at Morehouse Park melted nearly two weeks before the tournament.
To keep in shape, the team coaches, Ken Austin and Ron Woody sought almost any invitation to play prior to the nationals including an invitation to compete in an eight-team juvenile tournament at Wakota Arena in South St. Paul. The Jaycee midgets were out of their class since boys up to 18 were eligible to compete in that tournament, but the entry gave them ice time and game practice.
Ken Austin, who was Mayor of the city at that time, accepted the invitation to play in the nationals, subject to raising the funds needed. I remember Ken telling me, “It was really exciting. The town just went nuts! After finishing first in the state we were welcomed back by police cars and a horn honking caravan of 40 cars. It was a fine team effort of 15 boys culminating six years of hard work. We needed $1,000 to make the trip, which we raised in a matter of three days.”
Special recognitions at state
A couple of the Jaycee Midget team members achieved special recognition at the state tournament. Noel Jenke was named the most valuable player and Jim Austin was honored for the second time as best goal tender.
Austin told me in an interview, “We headed to the state tourney in three cars. As I recall they were driven by Chuck Hosfield, Eddie Block, Werner Jenke and Mutt Matejcek. We didn’t have any funds for bus travel. The Jaycees gave us $400 a year to be used for uniforms and that was it. The rest was up to parents.
Heading to nationals
A chartered bus was obtained for the trip to Fort Wayne. Parents chaperoned the team on the bus including Elwood Mahlman, Mr. and Mrs. Arnie Ferrington, Bonnie Austin, Bob Klemmer, Werner Jenke, Dennis Wavrin and Rod Block. Austin said, “It was a grueling 75- mile trip straight through. A lot of us didn’t get much sleep. But we were all so excited sleep didn’t come easily anyway.”
The team didn’t leave town until they were awarded new jackets providing by admiring local firms. The presentation took place at the Home Show at the Owatonna Armory. Besides the 41-passenger bus, seven private cars also transported fans.
Finally there!
The team and fans arrived in Fort Wayne and realized that the Owatonna Jaycee Midgets represented the smallest town at the tournament and the only team not having an artificial ice rink for practice, a severe handicap when playing so late in the season.
Owatonna won their first game against Beloit and then lost the next two to Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan and Marblehead, Mass., who went on to win the tournament. Austin laughed, “I can remember that every member of that Marblehead team had a different zip code!”
Trip tidbits
As in every tournament atmosphere, there were other special events like birthdays celebrated at the hotel. Those honored on the trip included Gary McCord, Jerry Johnson, Johnny McGlocklin, Karolyn Johnson and Mrs. Vy Klemmer.
Press coverage
Bob Siegel was a writer for the Daily People’s Press and accompanied the team. He wrote, “We are proud of the fact that Owatonna has brought Southern Minnesota to its first major hockey title. We are proud that some of these boys received the chance to participate in what would be the biggest event of their young lives. Incidentally, Siegel didn’t come back with any action shots because his camera went on the fritz.
First radio coverage of hockey in Owatonna
This tournament marked the first live radio hockey broadcast in the history of KRFO Radio. Sponsorship for the broadcasts was sold in half a day. We hired an announcer from Fort Wayne by the name of Bob Chase. I can remember we had a one-way phone line so Bob was never totally sure he was on the air. After the third game, Owatonna arranged for another exhibition game against Green Bay. Chase told the Owatonna fans at the game that it would cost $400 to have another game broadcast. Those fans raised the money themselves so it could be aired back home. It turned out this game was the most thrilling of the four. Trailing 4-1 with a period to go, the Jaycee team fought back and literally skated Green Bay off the ice! Goalie Jim Austin took a puck over the ice (no masks for goalies back then). The “stitch delay” gave Green Bay time to regain their momentum and to hold on to their victory.
Are you at all surprised that Owatonna fans and players impressed everyone at the tournament? Grace Tolbert, a 62-year-old fan from Pittsburg spent her vacations attending hockey tournaments all over the country. She sat with Owatonna fans and wrote back to the paper. “One of the nicest things that happened to me at Fort Wayne was meeting, chatting and rooting with the folks of Owatonna. I’m certainly thrilled to have known folks from a town who will go out in a couple of hours and raise $400 to pay for a broadcast back home!”
As you look at that photo of this team and their coaching staff, it would certainly be interesting to know where all of them ended up in their lives. Coach Ken Austin has passed away. Not sure of the status of Ron Woody.
Christmas bird count coming
It’s almost here, the annual Christmas Bird Count sponsored by the National Audubon Society and coordinated locally for all 48 years by Darryl Hill of Owatonna. The date is this next Saturday, December 14. Darryl needs to hear from you if you plan to count either at your feeder or in the field. The count area covers a 154 miles diameter circle with Havana as its center point. This includes the city of Owatonna. The area also includes Claremont, Clinton Falls and Steele Center.
Darryl told me, “This year I’m shooting for at least 100 counters, which would make our count the largest in the state. We welcome new counters and I must hear from you if you wish to participate this year. Call me at 451-5073. or email at hilids@charter.net.
If you elect to do a field count, you are asked to begin about 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then meet at Cabela’s to discuss the findings. After lunch you will drive into the country again and count more birds in your assigned area.
Feeder counters are asked to try not to count the same birds twice. You do this by recording the largest number of one species of bird that you see at your feeder at any one time, not collectively. Also, you should keep track at the number of hours you observe the birds. Feeder counts go for one day only.
Why a bird count? The National Audubon Society uses these counts in determining the extent of great movements of birds, the changes in the wintering ranges of birds and the expansion of newly introduced species. These counts also document overall population increases and decreases of the various species.
There are no fees to participate. If you wish to donate some money to the Audubon Society, give it to Darryl.
Last year
Remember last year? It was very cold resulting in a lower count below average. Local counters have seen 107 different bird species adding one new specie last year, the Eastern Bluebird.
Give Darryl a call at 451-5073 to indicate you will be on board next Saturday.
Alice and Doug are home
Alice Hill and Doug Meyer are both home. After her stroke, Alice is undergoing therapy for her left leg. Her arm and hand are nearly normal. Her address is 2185 Richway Lane S.E. Doug Meyer is now at home from Rochester and has moved to Countryside, 650 El Dorado in Owatonna.
Vets open roundtable
The next Veteran’s Open Roundtable will be this Tuesday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. This month, Floyd Piepho will discuss his service as a U.S. Army M.P. in Australia and the Philippines during WW II.
Ridge Road holiday display
Last week I re-lived the story of the outdoor Christmas display on Woodridge Place which entertained and delighted residents from near and far. Another well known display was the one on Ridge Road, coordinated by the founders of the Owatonna Clinic, Dr. A.J. Olson and Dr. Frank Anderson.
From an interview I did with Dr. Anderson, he said, “We called our display ‘Noel Drive’. We would all get the neighbors together on our end of Ridge Road in the fall to decide what theme we would use. The folks initially involved consisted of a group that met every year to decide how to raise money for the March of Dimes. We came up with a story for 18 years in a row.”
Motorists viewing Noel Drive would drive in on Liebe Street from Mineral Springs Road and exit on Ring Street. “We would route them so cars wouldn’t get stuck on the hill,” Dr. Anderson said. The display ran two weeks before Christmas.”
The original neighbors who put the Ridge Road display together included the homes of Leona Voss, Roy Bakehouse, Austin Ring, Merlin Christenson and the two doctors. Joining the initial group later were the homes of Pat Casey, Axel Anderson, Rusty Hammel, Dr. McGregor, Buzz Kaplan, Herb Kniefel, Harry Hoehne, Harvey Wolf, Rolland Kaplan, Otto McKinstry, Dick Bates, Marlin Gathje and Milo Johnson.
The Ridge Road display likewise came to an end with the energy crunch. The residents of both the Woodridge Place and Ridge Road truly gave us a genuine Christmas present for over 15 years! By the way, Sophie Anderson will observe her 100th birthday in July.
Current displays
There are some outdoor displays that you will want to drive by this holiday season. They include: The home of Rod and Amy Baker, 421 Murray displaying Nolan Baker’s technological holiday musical; the home of Jeff Lenser and Becky Wilker, two doors east of the Baker home and the home of Ryan and Brittni Ferch at 1014 Lincoln, both with musical displays. Don’t forget Havana Lights on Havana Road east of Owatonna. It’s free to the public with free will donations appreciated of money, cat or dog food which will be used for Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota. Other items could be: toys, treats, food dish, and beds. Check out the homes on Barry Drive where you will find a complete display of holiday lights.
Other events
The Owatonna High School Christmas Carolers will perform at the Owatonna Arts Center tomorrow afternoon at 4:00. The Arts Center will feature Cocoa with Santa next Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Toys for Tots annual holiday concert will be held next Friday, December 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The concert is free to all, but you are encouraged to bring a toy or make a free-will donation. Musical performances will be featured from the OHS Carolers, Tim and Andrea Van Gelder, Lynette and Brian Dahle, Bev Cashman and friends and the OHS Jazz Band.
“I love it!”
What’s the newest exclamation people are using in their everyday conversations? Funny how a three-word sentence can overtake everyone’s vocabulary, but this year it’s “I Love It!” It all began with Chevrolet ads on television, followed by Buick Ads. Folks are admiring the newest models saying, “I Love It!”. Gradually the three-word sentence has entered into everyone’s conversation. I was watching KARE 11 Saturday last weekend and I’ll bet Belinda said, “I Love It” ten times during one of her interviews. Let’s see how long it lasts. People often ask me if I enjoy writing this column every week. Sometimes it takes some extraordinary thinking and writing, but all in all, “I Love It!”
Joke of the week
Christmas is here! The only time of the year when you can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks!
My wife asked me to take her to one of those restaurants where they make the food right in front of you. I took her to Subway. That’s when the fight started.