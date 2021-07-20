Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is issuing a warning to consumers that if their driveways need paving or repairs, they shouldn't trust just anyone to do the job. Historically, summer is prime time of the year for unscrupulous contractors to trick homeowners with supposedly good deals that result in shoddy pavement or overpayment.
How the scam works
A contractor leaves a pamphlet or shows up at the door. They claim they’ve been doing work in the area and just happened to notice the condition of a person's driveway or sidewalk. Since they're already working nearby, they can give them a discount. If the price is agreeable, they will then ask for a large percentage of the fee up front.
Once the transaction is complete, the scam contractor may disappear completely. The contact number or email may not work, quickly helping the victim realize that the contact information was a sham. If the victim protests, the contractor may use intimidation tactics, such as threatening a lawsuit, to convince them to pay up.
In other cases, the contractor work, once complete, is shoddy and unprofessional, but the full payment has been made. In any of these scenarios, the chances of getting a refund or the work fixed are slim.
How to avoid contractor scams
Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer an estimate that was never requested.
Research companies and contractors before hiring. Start with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. Often, a simple internet search will reveal companies or individuals that have been involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients.
Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work to be provided, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided.
Use safe payment methods. Paying with a credit card provides some peace of mind, since the credit card company will help if the company is fraudulent. If using a check, write them out to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky, since there is no way to stop the payment or get cash back if anything goes wrong.
For more information, search BBB.org for paving companies in the area, or read BBB's tips on hiring a contractor.
If someone suspects they have fallen for a contractor scam, they can report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. These reports can help alert others to similar scams.