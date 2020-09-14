The Steele County Historical Society will host their annual Extravaganza on Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Steele County History Center from noon-2 p.m. This year, the Extravaganza will be a drive-thru Old Settlers’ bake sale featuring Bohemian Buchti (Kolachy), Norwegian flatbrod, Scandinavia lefsa and American Kettlecorn.
The approach will be the watertower entrance on Austin Road to be served along the back parking lot of the History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. Near each booth packaged baked goods and payment will be exchanged at the customers car per the driver’s order. Exit will be on 18th St.