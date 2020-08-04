August is the “up all night” month for the two bright planets Jupiter and Saturn. August is also the peak for the amazing Perseid Meteor shower.
Once the evening sky darkens, both Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in the southeast sky. Bright yellowish Jupiter is above and to the right of the less bright yellowish Saturn. Jupiter is a gorgeous sight in 7 x 35, 8 x 50 or similar binoculars because of being able to see up to four of Jupiter’s moons in a straight line near the planet. You'll need to lean your binoculars against something firm like a building or a post in order to hold them steady enough to see Jupiter’s moons.
The reddish planet Mars rises in the east before midnight. Mars is increasing in brightness as it gets closer to Earth. It is already brighter than Saturn and by the end of August, Mars will only be slightly dimmer than bright Jupiter.
The incredibly bright yellowish planet Venus rises in the east several hours before dawn. By an hour before sunrise Venus is high in the eastern sky.
The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks on the night of Aug. 11 and the morning of Aug. 12. Some Perseid meteors can be seen a few days before and after the peak. You can identify a meteor as a Perseid and not a random meteor by tracing its path backwards to see if it takes you back to an origin point (called the radiant) near the constellations Perseus and Cassiopeia. The meteor shower starts gradually around 10:30 p.m. and peaks from midnight until dawn. You should see several meteors in a 15 minute period, provided that you keep your back to the last quarter Moon which rises near midnight. The Perseid Meteor Shower is known for having a greater than normal number of fast bright meteors and an occasional colored meteor.
August Sky Events
• Aug. 1-2: In the evening sky on the 1st, Jupiter, Saturn and the Moon form a triangle. Jupiter is above the nearly full moon while Saturn is to the left of the Moon. On the 2nd, Saturn is to the upper right of the Moon while Jupiter is to the upper right of Saturn.
• Aug. 9: In the morning sky, the reddish planet Mars is only one finger width (held at arms’ length) above the Moon.
• Aug. 11: The peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower is from 10:30 p.m. until dawn.
• Aug. 15-16: In the eastern morning sky the Moon and Venus are in the constellation Gemini. On the 15th, the thin crescent Moon is above the brilliant planet Venus. On the 16th , the star Pollux is to the left of the Moon while the star Castor is above the star Pollux.
• Aug. 21-22: In the western evening sky on the 21st, the thin crescent Moon is only one finger width from the star Gamma Virginis (Porrima). On the 22nd, the crescent Moon is above the white star Spica.
• Aug. 28–29: In the evening sky on the 28th, the Moon is below Jupiter while Saturn is to the left of the Moon. On the 29th, Saturn is to the upper right of the Moon and Jupiter is to the right of Saturn.