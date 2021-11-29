Owatonna is buzzing with excitement for the return of the Holiday Lighted Parade after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2. Line-up for participants will begin at 5 p.m. on Front Street, with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. The route will go from North Cedar Avenue to Central Park, then around the park and on to West Park Square.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the last entry in the line and the program featuring the contest winner and carolers will start shortly after the parade concludes. Cookies and apple cider will be available at the park courtesy of Remax/Venture, and burn barrels will be lit throughout to keep people nice and warm.