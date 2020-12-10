Santa Claus will be at the Medford Fire Hall to do a socially distanced reverse parade from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Elves will hand bags of goodies and activities to children.
This year monetary donations will be collected for Medford Caring Closet. The Caring Closet at Medford School is a place where students grades K-12 can get their basic personal hygiene necessities. The care closet is available to any student in need and any contact made is kept confidential.
Please follow signs or see the Santa Claus is Coming to Medford event page on Facebook for a map of how to line up.