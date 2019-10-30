Hy-Vee Dinner Class for 2 – Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
Do you find it difficult to make a meal for just 2 people? Join Hy-Vee Nutritionist Tracy Bjerke in a hands-on cooking class. Tracy will provide a hands on class where participants will make the recipes and everyone in the group gets to try it. Register by Friday, Oct. 24. Cost is free for ALP members or $10 dollars for non-members.
Advance Care Planning: Completing Your Healthcare Directive
It is important for every adult to have a health care directive, a written plan for loved ones and health care providers to follow, so that your wishes are known if a medical situation occurs and you are not able to speak for yourself. At this class, learn how to complete a health care directive form and what each life-sustaining treatment option involves. Presented by the Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna. Class will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the West Hills Social Commons Board Room. Cost is free for members or $3 for non-members. Register by Dec. 9.
Bunco
Bunco is starting at West Hills Social Commons. Bunco will meet the third Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the East Meeting room. Bunco is a fun and popular game that is played with dice and has a simple set of rules. Anyone is welcome to come and learn how to play this game.
Treasure Island — Dec. 11
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. We will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. Departure from the casino will be around 2:30 p.m. All travelers will receive $15 of free slot play and a $3 food voucher. This trip is limited to a maximum of 49 attendees. The trip certificate winner is drawn at 32. Registration deadline is Dec. 6 and non-members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members and does not include a meal.
Church Basement Ladies “Hark the Basement Ladies Sing” — Dec. 5
Come see the Church Basement ladies in the play “Hark the Basement Ladies Sing.” It is December 1960, and members of this rural community have gathered around their reel-to-reel tape player to record a special Christmas greeting for one of their boys serving overseas. As the ladies serve up coffee and cookies, the Pastor suffers from a case of stage fright, Mavis smuggles a piglet into the kitchen, a surprise visitor leaves Karin speechless, and the Widow Vivian Snustad gets caught in an embarrassing situation. Throughout it all, you are encouraged to sing along as Beverly Barsness bangs out Christmas carols on the old upright. So come “Fa La La” with the Church Basement Ladies as they deck their fellowship hall. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:15 a.m. This trip is limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. Registration deadline is Nov. 13 and non-members can begin registering on Oct. 23. Cost is $60 for members or $75 for non-members and includes a lunch buffet.
Rochester Holly Jolly Trolley Ride – Dec. 16
If this doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. We will start by eating dinner in Rochester. Once everyone is done eating we will hop on the trolley decorated with holiday lights, garland, and wreaths. We will be stopping at Santa’s workshop and several other festive light displays. This is a 2 hour trolley ride. Beverages are welcome on the trolley. This trip is limited to a maximum of 32 attendees. Registration deadline is Dec. 3 and non members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $30 for members or $45 for non-members and does not include the cost of dinner.
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Day Trippers Theater Bloomington, MN — Dec. 19
We all know the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his miraculous redemption on Christmas Eve, but what about Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s departed, doomed, and chained business partner? In this behind-the-scenes retelling of one of the most famous holiday stories of all time, join Marley and an annoying little sprite named Bogle as they set out on an impossible adventure to save Scrooge’s soul in this heartwarming play. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. This trip is limited to a maximum of 55 attendees. Registration deadline is Dec. 9 and non-members can begin registering on Nov. 13. Cost is $58 for members or $73 for non-members and includes a lunch buffet.
NFL weekly pick ‘em
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. There were 19 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Ann Ruehling with 3,890 points. Second Place went to Gary Staats with 3,830 points. Third Place went to Yvonne Baker with 3,470 points. Fourth Place went to Bob Hardcopf with 3,370 points. Fifth Place went to Charlene Brage with 3,300 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 no trump bid.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jim Gasner
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Delores Boyer 173 (+25)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 209 (+30); Greg Louis 199 (+27)
Game 3: Chuck Newgard 199 (+44)
High Series Over Average: Chuck Newgard 530 (+65)
Split Conversions: Chuck Newgard (4-7-10); Paula Burshem (5-7);
Delores Boyer & Worth Gallentine (each 3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Oct. 28
High games: Kathy Honsey 162 +29 and 173 +45, Kathy Gordon 142 +25, Judy Johnson 162 +25, Myland Vroman 206 +43 and 194 +31, Greg Posch 179 +35, Bill Nelson 175 +30 and 172 +27, Sue Srock 169 +29 and Dennis Branstad 209 36 and 213 +40 twice
Split Conversions: Rueben Ebeling 3-10, Jim Gasner 6-7, Arlene Gleason 5-6, Dennis Branstad 2-7, Norma Louis 6-10 and Jim Harlicker 9-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Myland Vroman, Dennis Branstad and Bill Nelson
2nd game: Kathy Honsey, Dennis Branstad and Myland Broman
3rd game: Dennis Branstad, Greg Posch and Sue Srock
Cribbage
This week we had enough players to resume our normal team competition. Only two points separated the first and second place winners. Joan Kaiser took first with an 805, narrowly beating Dennis King’s 803. Marvin Maas came in third with 791. Sharon Hassing won the drawing. Joan Kaiser also had the high hand of the day with 21 points---in the crib! Remember, all players are welcome regardless of skill level--we’re here for friendly competition and to have fun!
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome. If you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room, all participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do audition and being able to read music is a not a necessity. If you are interested call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 and 12 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m.