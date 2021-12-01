Join the Steele County Historical Society as they host their annual Christmas in the Village. The History Center and Village of Yesteryear will be decorated for the season and will be filled with music, food and joy. This multi-day event will bring the community to the Steele County Historical Society as decorators, bakers, demonstrators, and musicians fill the campus and spread the joy of Christmas.
SCHS staff has been in contact with the scheduling elves at the North Pole, and so there will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus again this year! Kids of all ages can come to see Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus as they prepare for Christmas Day.
The Historical Society also has a new part in Christmas in the Village this year: a Christmas craft fair! Local crafters will be set up in the Wenger Room and will be selling their homemade goods, making this the perfect place to do some Christmas shopping. Find something unique and support a local artist!
The craft fair will be open Friday from 4:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lacemakers will be making lace in the historic Dunnell House. Visitors can watch these intricate tatting techniques and enjoy the beautiful handmade lace on display.
There will be cookie sales, horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, Christmas music, and of course Santa Claus. Join the Historical Society for two days of celebration as we get into the Christmas Spirit.
Call the History Center if you have any questions: 507-451-1420
Schedule of Events:
Friday, Dec. 3 in the Village
4:30-8 p.m.: Santa Claus will be at the General Store; Mrs. Claus will be at the Large Cabin; and there will be crafts in the School House. Gingersnap cookies will be available at Dunnell House.
Village carolers and horse drawn wagon rides will be in the village
4:45 p.m.: OHS Carolers will perform
5-7:30 p.m.: Vistors can take the lighted luminary walk
5-6 p.m.: Christmas carols will be in Saco Church, with Todd Utpadel to follow at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 in the History Center
4:30-8 p.m.: Decorate-At-Home Cookies will be available. The craft sale will be open for shopping in the Wenger Room, and there will be Old World demonstrations in Lange Theater.
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Piano recital by Anne Walsh
7-8 p.m.: Piano recital by Rachel Ulrich
Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Village
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Santa Claus will be at the General Store; Mrs. Claus will be at the Large Cabin; and there will be crafts in the School House. Gingersnap cookies will be available at Dunnell House.
Village carolers and horse drawn wagon rides will be in the village
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Christmas carols will be in Saco Church
Saturday, Dec. 4 in the History Center
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Decorate-At-Home Cookies will be available. The craft sale will be open for shopping in the Wenger Room, and there will be Old World demonstrations in Lange Theater.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Piano Recital by Anne Walsh
Noon-1 p.m.: Piano Recital by Lyn Andrews
1:30-2 p.m.: Piano Recital by Rachel Ulrich