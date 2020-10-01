Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&