Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its Holiday production of “A Tuna Christmas” by Ed Howard, Joe Sears, Jaston Williams on Sunday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 12 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at LTO, 560 Dunnell Drive in the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills in Owatonna. Bev Cashman is the artistic director and Kathty Purdie the technical director.
Now is your chance to experience Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens join in the holiday fun. A Tuna Christmas is as total delight for all seasons.
LTO is looking to cast two adult males and two adult females to play multiple roles and understudies. Understudies would need to be at all rehearsals just like a full cast role to learn the parts and be available to perform as needed.
LTO will be following the State of Minnesota guidelines of required facial coverings and physical distancing and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
Audition packets are now available at Tri M Graphics, 625 E. Main St. and online at http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4,5,11,12 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 13.